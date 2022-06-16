ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida City, FL

Florida City Commission approves several projects

By David Volz
 5 days ago

Florida City residents can expect to see improvements to Palm Drive in the future. During the June 14 meeting, the Florida City Commission listened to a presentation on the needed improvements and then authorized an agreement between the State of Florida Department of Transportation and the City for the design construction...

floridapolitics.com

Ana Maria Rodriguez wins in district recently deemed flippable

No challenge for the Republican in a district covering southern Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. Miami-Dade Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez was first elected to half a Senate term in 2020; now, she’s won another four years as no challenger emerged after the deadline to qualify to run ticked down. The...
DORAL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Food in ‘bucket previously containing pool sanitizer,’ roaches ‘alive in oven’ among issues that shut 3 restaurants

Cockroaches crawling inside the cracks of kitchen walls and using the drive-through window, plus rice stored in a bucket “previously containing pool sanitizer,” were among the issues that shut two South Florida restaurants last week. State inspectors also forced a temporary closure of a third restaurant due to violations including live flies found swarming around the kitchen and bar. The South ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward police agencies dole out 500+ citations in less than two weeks of railroad crossing enforcement

A line of cars crept over warning paint and across railroad tracks, then pulled up to a red light at Hillsboro Boulevard and Dixie Highway on Thursday morning. The drivers stuck in the middle of the traffic sat still on the tracks. They had no escape if a train came barreling down. “Look at that, it’s like follow the leader,” said sergeant Allen Adkins of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. He and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Security Guard in Fatal Shooting at Hollywood Publix Turns Himself in

No. 1 - Five people were injured in a shooting on U.S. 1 in Miami early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting took place on the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and 22nd Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. According to Miami Police officials, six people were inside a car when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire. The offending vehicle fled northbound on U.S. 1, officials said. Of the six people inside the car that was shot at, five were struck by bullets. The victims were all in stable condition, and some were only grazed, police said.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
news7h.com

Hallandale Beach building evacuated due to safety concerns

MIAMI – A building was evacuated Friday in Hallandale Beach due to safety concerns, authorities said. Dozens of residents from the Hemisphere were forced to leave after a fire caused a mechanical failure earlier in the day. That mechanical failure caused the building’s safety features, water and AC, to...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Daniel Puder
CBS Miami

4, including child, injured in Coral Springs vehicle fire

MIAMI - Four people, including one child, were injured following a vehicle fire in Coral Springs. Coral Springs Fire Rescue said it happened in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.They said there were a total of four patients, three of them were taken Broward Health Coral Springs.One child, with serious injuries, was taken via BSO Air Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.  No word on the child's condition or what may have started the fire. 
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
pointpubs.com

THE RITZ-CARLTON RESIDENCES IS SET TO CALL POMPANO BEACH HOME

Fortune International Group and Oak Capital, the developers of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach, recently held a grand opening for an over 4,000 square foot sales gallery at 1380 S. Ocean Blvd, where the beachfront portion of the two-tower luxury condo project will be located. The project will also occupy the property across the street, along the Intracoastal Waterway.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Citizens Insurance draws 970 lawsuits a month

TALLAHASSEE - The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. was served with 3,881 lawsuits during the first four months of 2022, as its number of customers continued soaring. The average of 970 lawsuits a month was about 11.5 percent more than the average of 870 lawsuits a month during the same period in 2021, according to a report prepared for a meeting next week of the Claims Committee of the Citizens Board of Governors. The insurer also had 18,455 pending lawsuits as of April 30. "Citizens continues to experience an increasing trend in new, incoming lawsuits primarily attributable to the increasing number of policies...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized After Fort Lauderdale Crash

Police are investigating a crash in Fort Lauderdale that left one woman dead and three others hospitalized. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue and involved two vehicles, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
iheart.com

Transatlantic Service Returns To Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International

Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport execs rolling out the red carpet for Norse Atlantic Airways officials to celebrate the Scandinavian carrier's inaugural flight from F-L-L to Oslo. Broward Commissioner Steve Geller says this is a huge economic boon for the fastest growing major airport in the U-S. He says this will not only create jobs at the airport, but at local hotels and restaurants too. This marks the return of transatlantic service to FLL, which has been missing for several years. The new nonstop route will operate thrice-weekly in an environmentally friendly Boeing 787.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
kolomkobir.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
FLORIDA STATE

