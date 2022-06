TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - People all over the country are observing the Juneteenth holiday this weekend, but not everyone knows what the holiday means. Juneteenth is a day in African-American history that recognized the official end of slavery in the United States. While some Black people don’t celebrate the day because they say there’s still inequality in America.

TIFTON, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO