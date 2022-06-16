ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Horror Pool Show Pride Party

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy the cult classic Rocky Horror movie poolside this PRIDE Month with a twist of Drag-lesque. tease brought to you by the Sweet Sensations Shadowcast. There will be food popups, great snacks and. other vendors. Also, Prop Bags...

NOLA.com

Long-lost film of 1898 Rex parade is believed to be the oldest footage shot in New Orleans

After reigning 124 years ago as Rex, king of Carnival, Charles A. Farwell rides again — in a bit of film discovered in March in a Dutch museum. This two-minute snippet, believed to be the oldest existing movie footage shot in New Orleans, will be shown Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Presbytère overlooking Jackson Square. The screening, which will be followed by a discussion, will be free and open to the public.
WDSU

Upcoming retreat to teach New Orleans women to thrive

NEW ORLEANS — An upcoming retreat in New Orleans aims to inspire women to follow their dreams and tap into their entrepreneurial spirit. The "Momming, Surviving and Thriving Retreat" is happening June 23-26 at the Virgin Hotel New Orleans. Tickets to the four-day event can be purchased here. Organizer...
NOLA.com

Ayu brings fresh pastries to Frenchmen Street

Ayu, which rhymes with bayou, is an Indonesian word that conjures beauty and joy. Step into Ayu Bakehouse and that’s clearly the end game, a place where crusty ovals of fragrant sourdough keep company with strawberry tartlets jagged with Ponchatoula fruit and pavlova rounds of meringue scattered with blueberries.
theadvocate.com

Human Condition: My dad the candle-maker and his French Quarter shop

When my dad, Rene Carrouche, was 52, he sold his business (Kenner Auto Supply) and retired, which gave him and my mom, Camille, more time to travel. On a trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, they visited a candle shop where they dipped the white candle forms into colored vats of wax right before your eyes and that got them hooked on candle-making. Returning home to Metairie, my dad started a correspondence class on candle-making (there was no internet). He began working on a formula to make a wax candle that would only melt when the wick was lit. Two- and three-part molds were handcrafted just for our shop. Dad perfected the formula and was able to guarantee customers their money back if the candle lost its shape in the heat. Candles were shipped all over the United States and traveled across the country in trunks of cars, and no replacements were ever needed!
NOLA.com

Drawing on her creativity

Miss Jada Renee Anderson enjoys a day when she can draw or relax by the beach, something she may need in advance of starting her collegiate career at Loyola University. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mario René Anderson. Her mother is the former Lalana Lashondra Johnson.
99.5 WKDQ

Popeyes Selling Chicken For 59 Cents In Honor Of 50th Anniversary

Order up! Popeyes is celebrating 50 years in business and thanking customers by offering a special deal from now until June 19th!. Every time I drive past Popeyes, it always seems like a party in the drive thru. I don't understand the hype about Popeyes, but maybe after trying them for this special deal I'll think differently! Back on June 12th, 1972, Popeyes was founded in New Orleans by Alan Copeland, a successful entrepreneur. When he opened the chain, chicken was sold for less than a dollar.
prcno.org

The Cottage on Tchoupitoulas: A Historical Geography of Uptown New Orleans

Along Tchoupitoulas Street in Uptown New Orleans, not far from the Mississippi River, stands the oldest surviving building in the vicinity and the sole structural vestige of the area’s plantation era. The story of this simple but elegant cottage is a microcosm of the human experience in this subtropical delta, in all its manifestations from the exceptional to the quotidian, from the triumphant to the tragic. The Cottage on Tchoupitoulas recounts the history, geography, architecture, and people of this fascinating site, from prehistoric times to its recent incorporation into Children’s Hospital New Orleans. To visit this historic treasure is to connect materially with a silent witness of centuries of change in what is now Uptown New Orleans.
earnthenecklace.com

Kim Holden Leaving Fox 8: Who Is the Veteran WVUE Anchor?

It’s the end of an era at WVUE! Kim Holden, New Orleans’ favorite news anchor, is saying farewell to the news studio. Kim Holden announced she is leaving Fox 8 after three decades of delivering ground-breaking coverage. Her longtime followers and viewers naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They want to know if this is retirement for the veteran journalist, where she is going next, and if she will stay in New Orleans. We reveal what the anchor said about leaving Fox 8 and more in this Kim Holden wiki.
