ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Man found dead in a California national park after running out of gas in extreme heat

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8dIM_0gDCCLjf00

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — A man was found dead in Death Valley National Park on Tuesday after running out of gas in the extreme heat.

The National Park Service Death Valley said in a news release that park visitors on Tuesday found David Kelleher’s body. Officials at the park said Kelleher, 67, appeared to be walking after running out of gas.

The Associated Press said Kelleher was not reported missing but a park ranger spotted the car on June 8 and June 11 in the parking lot. The NPS said temperatures during that time were up to 123 degrees.

The NPS said there was a note left in his car that said “out of gas,” and had mentioned to a park ranger on May 30 that he was low on gas when they cited him for off-road driving. He was also parked at one of the most popular viewpoints at the Death Valley National Park.

Park rangers, according to the NPS, recommend that in the extreme heat they have been experiencing that if your car is broken down, it is better to stay with your car than try to walk for help.

The AP said Kelleher’s death is the second reported death a the national park this month.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.
NEW CASTLE, NH
WGAU

Coast Guard: Boats collide in Florida, 2 dead, 10 rescued

MIAMI — (AP) — Two people were killed and 10 others had to be rescued when their boats collided at night near Key Biscayne in South Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities say. The Coast Guard said a person involved in the collision notified the agency...
MIAMI, FL
WGAU

From dry to deluge, how heavy snow, rain flooded Yellowstone

RED LODGE, Montana — (AP) — Just three months ago, the Yellowstone region like most of the West was dragging through an extended drought with little snow in the mountains and wildfire scars in Red Lodge from a year ago when the area was hit by 105-degree Fahrenheit (40.5 Celsius) heat and fire.
RED LODGE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
WGAU

Missing Indiana girl, 13, found in Nebraska; man arrested

KEARNEY, Neb. — A 20-year-old Colorado man is facing sex trafficking and kidnapping charges after he was found with a 13-year-old girl reported missing out of Indiana, authorities said. Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol found Kyle Miotke of Elizabeth, Colorado, with the teen girl shortly after police in Lafayette,...
KEARNEY, NE
WGAU

California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A Northern California pair not only smuggled drugs to five other states but repeatedly impersonated federal law enforcement officers as part of the nationwide scheme, a U.S. grand jury alleged this week. A federal grand jury in Sacramento on Thursday indicted Quinten Giovanni...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WGAU

Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election crisis

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico was a hint of something deeper -- a growing divide between the state’s Democratic power structure and conservative rural residents who feel their way of life is under attack.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers#National Park Service#Accident#The Associated Press#Nps#Cox Media Group
WGAU

Florida woman facing hate crime charges after alleged anti-Asian pepper spray attack in NYC

NEW YORK — A Florida woman was charged Saturday in connection with an alleged anti-Asian attack in Manhattan earlier this month. According to court records, Madeline Barker, 47, has been charged with four counts of second-degree aggravated harassment and three counts of third-degree assault as a hate crime. She was also charged with a single count of attempted assault as a hate crime, NBC News reported.
MANHATTAN, NY
WGAU

GOP hopes to carry Virginia success into US House races

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — A GOP sweep of Virginia’s 2021 statewide elections — and particularly Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s win — appears to have energized the Republican field in two of the country’s most competitive U.S. House races. Tuesday’s crowded Republican congressional primaries...
VIRGINIA STATE
WGAU

New US Lego factory raises concerns about North American HQ

ENFIELD, Conn. — (AP) — Lego Group's recent announcement that it will build a new factory in Virginia has focused attention on the company's North American headquarters in Connecticut, with some industry watchers saying it may not be a good sign for the company's future in the state.
ENFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities

DALLAS — (AP) — After Opal Lee led hundreds in a walk through her Texas hometown to celebrate Juneteenth, the 95-year-old Black woman who helped successfully push for the holiday to get national recognition said it's important that people learn the history behind it. “We need to know...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Maryland Apple workers face hurdles after vote to unionize

TOWSON, Md. — (AP) — The historic vote by employees of a Maryland Apple store to unionize — a first for the technology giant — is a significant step in a lengthy process that labor experts say is heavily stacked against workers in favor of their employers.
TOWSON, MD
WGAU

Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store

TOWSON, Md. — (AP) — Apple store employees in a Baltimore suburb voted to unionize by a nearly 2-to-1 margin Saturday, a union said, joining a growing push across U.S. retail, service and tech industries to organize for greater workplace protections. The Apple retail workers in Towson, Maryland,...
TOWSON, MD
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
73K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy