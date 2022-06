GREEN SPRINGS – A man was killed Friday morning after his SUV was struck by a semi-truck that failed to stop at a stop sign. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia, was southbound on SR 101, failed to stop at the stop sign for CR 177 and drove into the driver’s side of a 2016 Honda CR-V, which was driving northeast bound on SR 101. The Honda ran off the right side of the roadway; while the Freightliner ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a traffic sign post, and struck a group of trees.

GREEN SPRINGS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO