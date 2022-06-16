ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Man found dead in a California national park after running out of gas in extreme heat

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmGVk_0gDBzG4Y00

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — A man was found dead in Death Valley National Park on Tuesday after running out of gas in the extreme heat.

The National Park Service Death Valley said in a news release that park visitors on Tuesday found David Kelleher’s body. Officials at the park said Kelleher, 67, appeared to be walking after running out of gas.

The Associated Press said Kelleher was not reported missing but a park ranger spotted the car on June 8 and June 11 in the parking lot. The NPS said temperatures during that time were up to 123 degrees.

The NPS said there was a note left in his car that said “out of gas,” and had mentioned to a park ranger on May 30 that he was low on gas when they cited him for off-road driving. He was also parked at one of the most popular viewpoints at the Death Valley National Park.

Park rangers, according to the NPS, recommend that in the extreme heat they have been experiencing that if your car is broken down, it is better to stay with your car than try to walk for help.

The AP said Kelleher’s death is the second reported death a the national park this month.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

From dry to deluge, how heavy snow, rain flooded Yellowstone

RED LODGE, Montana — (AP) — Just three months ago, the Yellowstone region like most of the West was dragging through an extended drought with little snow in the mountains and wildfire scars in Red Lodge from a year ago when the area was hit by 105-degree Fahrenheit (40.5 Celsius) heat and fire.
RED LODGE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

Montana governor faces criticism for vacation during floods

RED LODGE, Mont. — (AP) — Amid heavy criticism six days after leaving the country without telling his constituents, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office confirmed Friday he had gone to Italy with his wife but was briefed regularly about intense flooding that devastated a large swath of Yellowstone National Park and nearby communities.
MONTANA STATE
WSB Radio

Missing Indiana girl, 13, found in Nebraska; man arrested

KEARNEY, Neb. — A 20-year-old Colorado man is facing sex trafficking and kidnapping charges after he was found with a 13-year-old girl reported missing out of Indiana, authorities said. Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol found Kyle Miotke of Elizabeth, Colorado, with the teen girl shortly after police in Lafayette,...
KEARNEY, NE
WSB Radio

Triple digit hot on the way to metro Atlanta

100 degrees is on the way for metro Atlanta. Before that, enjoy a cooler Sunday overnight into Monday morning, when temps will dip into the low to middle 60′s across the metro. After Monday’s forecasted high of 93 degrees, get ready for much warmer. Tuesday is expected to hit...
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Radio

Florida woman facing hate crime charges after alleged anti-Asian pepper spray attack in NYC

NEW YORK — A Florida woman was charged Saturday in connection with an alleged anti-Asian attack in Manhattan earlier this month. According to court records, Madeline Barker, 47, has been charged with four counts of second-degree aggravated harassment and three counts of third-degree assault as a hate crime. She was also charged with a single count of attempted assault as a hate crime, NBC News reported.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers#National Park Service#Accident#The Associated Press#Nps#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election crisis

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico was a hint of something deeper -- a growing divide between the state’s Democratic power structure and conservative rural residents who feel their way of life is under attack.
ELECTIONS
WSB Radio

New US Lego factory raises concerns about North American HQ

ENFIELD, Conn. — (AP) — Lego Group's recent announcement that it will build a new factory in Virginia has focused attention on the company's North American headquarters in Connecticut, with some industry watchers saying it may not be a good sign for the company's future in the state.
ENFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen crowned

Kelsey Hollis is the new Miss Georgia. Rebecca Zhang was named Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen. The two were winners in the 77th Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Saturday night in Columbus. 22-year-old Hollis, Miss Capital City, is from Warner Robins and currently attends the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She previously...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
76K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy