Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on fellow world leaders on Saturday to take “preemptive measures” to help Taiwan before a potential Chinese invasion. During a virtual address to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue summit on Saturday, Zelenskyy discussed the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. After he concluded his remarks, Zelenskyy took questions from journalists. CNN foreign policy columnist Josh Rogin noted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who said “Ukraine today could be east Asia tomorrow,” referring to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

