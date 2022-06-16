ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piros, Penner resign from school board

By Gary Allen
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 5 days ago
Longtime directors say they can no longer tolerate actions, behavior of the conservative majority

And then there were none.

The final remaining minority members have departed from the Newberg school board, leaving behind the conservative majority that has been embroiled in controversy for the past year.

Longtime board members Rebecca Piros and Brandy Penner tendered their resignations at a regularly scheduled board meeting on June 14. The resignations were accepted by the remainder of the board without fanfare and with little comment.

Piros, choking back tears at times during a short speech, decried the actions of the majority members — chairman Dave Brown, vice-chairman Brian Shannon and directors Trevor DeHart and Renee Powell.

"The board's actions and decisions this past year have broken my heart, and, therefore,

I am submitting my resignation from the Newberg school board tonight," she said. "I feel I can no longer work with people who I feel don't have the best interest of every student and every staff member at heart." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BalXs_0gDBxMRK00

Piros' departure means the loss of institutional knowledge she gained over two decades in all manner of posts.

"It has been my deepest privilege and honor to serve the community of Newberg and Dundee for the past 20 years, first as a volunteer, then as a high school secretary, a classified union officer and then on the board," she said.

The board has come under fire since a July 2021 decision to ban political symbols in classrooms, as well as the firing of superintendent Joe Morelock, the filing of a lawsuit against its constituents, alleged violations of public meetings law and other actions that have brought unwelcome attention to the town.

Attempts to gain comment from Shannon went unheeded. Brown agreed to answer questions forwarded to him by this newspaper, but we were not furnished answers by press time Friday.

Piros and Penner join the dozens of teachers and high-level administrators who have left the district over the past several months in response to the board's actions. Director Ines Peña resigned from the board in February, also citing the conduct of the majority for her departure.

"It is a great professional and personal disappointment that in the last year I have been part of a school board that is laser focused on destroying not only public education, but our community," Penner said in a lengthy prepared statement. "For months, hundreds of students, staff, parents and community members have pleaded with this board to listen, to lead with professionalism and compassion, and these pleas fell on deaf ears."

Penner pointed to what she characterized as the disingenuous actions of the majority board members.

"While words like transparency, parental voice and fiscal conservatism came from the board, actions like name calling, homophobic slurs, rampant abuse of power and disregard for public meeting laws and tax dollars are happening …," she said. "This board is no longer a place (for) healthy change, work with other professionals dedicated to students or be associated with. I can no longer have my name, efforts and passions associated with this dysfunction. I fear the financial, legal and moral ramifications for this school district in the coming years, and while I am stepping down from this position upon the adjournment of this meeting, I am far from leaving this fight."

She added that oftentimes other board members' vitriol was directed at her for her opposing views.

"I'm a survivor of domestic violence and what I have experienced on this board for the last three years has brought back far too many personal memories of abuse," she said. "Colleagues telling you that their atrocious and abusive behavior was in fact my fault. That the name calling, the sexism and the outright disrespect were my fault, because I refused to break the law and let students and educators suffer open harassment and discrimination. … No one deserves to be treated poorly, called names, laughed at and disregarded."

She bemoaned what has become of the board in the past year and how it differed from previous administrations.

"The school board I joined had members who had served students of Newberg and Dundee for decades," she said. "They were a group of people who were both moderate and considerate. Many had children in the district and were well known and respected in the community. There was a sense of duty to ensure we were a steady force for positive growth."

Penner urged district constituents troubled by the board's actions and behavior to get involved in effecting change.

"To the voters of Newberg and Dundee — vote. Run for school board in May of 2023 and do not allow our communities to be defined by hateful extremism. …," she said. "For those who can continue to fight, thank you. Organize, resist, be bold, knowing you are always on the right side of history when leading from love."

At that point Brown said, "we are well past our three minutes" and gaveled the meeting to order.

"You've said a lot," he told Penner. "That's your opinions. Obviously, you have disagreement, but those are your opinions."

However, he allowed Penner to continue for a few minutes more. She seized the opportunity to call attention to forces beyond the confines of the city that allegedly are behind some of the board's actions.

"We have become a national example of what happens when a school district is highjacked by outside political funding, extremism, misinformation and propaganda," she said. "This will not be the end of our story. Ever an optimist, I believe that there are brighter days ahead and, in the meantime, keep looking for the helpers, those who are centering student and staff needs and voices, those who recognize that simply existing is not political, that simply loving is not controversial."

Pair files formal complaint

A few days prior to their resignations, Piros and Penner filed a formal complaint against the conservative members of the school board. The pair contends that Brown, Shannon, DeHart and Powell, on numerous occasions, violated the board's own policies as well as numerous state laws. The violations, they allege, include holding quorums outside of regular meetings, hiring attorney Tyler Smith as co-counsel, violating public meeting laws, asking Morelock for his resignation without full knowledge of the board, asking then-assistant superintendent Derek Brown to serve as interim superintendent without board knowledge, failing to follow the district's complaint process, improperly noticing meetings and not adhering to laws concerning agendas.

Although the pair's complaint is a formality and will not likely have any legal ramifications for the majority, Penner and Piros' thoughts are now part of the public record nonetheless.

"We respectfully submit these complaints to encourage the majority to begin to adhere to the governing policies of the Newberg school board," they wrote.

Piros explained her reasoning for submitting the complaint prior to her resignation.

"To make a formal complaint is necessary to show the disregard they have toward policies," said Piros, who was appointed in 2018 and elected in 2019. "Policies are the only thing we have to hold them accountable to. We also want to show an example to the public what a formal complaint should look like."

The Newberg Graphic

Council adopts 2022-23 budget

Budget tops $129.49 million for two years; council approves slight increase in taxing rate There is not much to get excited about in the city of Newberg's 2022-2023 budget. The document, approved by the City Council at its June 6 meeting, will serve as the city's financial framework for the next two years and, under state law, had to be adopted in early summer in a public manner. The budget committee, made up of all six members of the council and equal numbers of volunteer citizens, began the process of scrutinizing the proposed budget with training sessions in early April,...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg School District enrollment declines could result in staff cutbacks

Since the 2017-18 school year, district has lost 15% of it students or roughly 840 kids With a 15% decline in enrollment over the past four years and rising labor costs, more Newberg School District staff may be on the chopping block. On May 31, the budget committee unanimously approved the school district's 2022-23 budget of $257 million, as proposed. While this is close to a $4.3 million increase overall, the school district's general fund, which covers most of the staffing and other education costs, has decreased from $61 million to $60 million as labor costs continue to...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Oregon senators: Only Congress can safeguard gay rights

Advocates join Merkley and Wyden to say state laws and Supreme Court decisions are not enough to end legal bias.Oregon's U.S. senators say that only national legislation, not Supreme Court decisions or state laws, will end discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden made their case for such legislation on Saturday, June 18, flanked by LGBTQ advocates — including a transgender college student — at an event where Merkley's Portland office is located. It was also Pride weekend in Portland. Merkley said that the current court, with its six-member conservative majority, could...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Less than half of Oregonians say they're familiar with Title IX

Survey finds only 38% of residents have knowledge of 1972 law banning sex bias in school.Fifty years after Title IX was signed into law prohibiting sex discrimination in programs run by institutions that receive federal funding, 72% of Oregonians who are at least somewhat familiar with Title IX believe the law has been a major factor driving the growth of women's sports. Though Title IX applies to all aspects of education and athletics, the impact on athletics has been the most visible. But among women who participated in school-organized athletic teams, only 36% said that in their experience, their teams...
OREGON STATE
Brian Shannon
The Newberg Graphic

Camp Tilikum's lake is dry and the owners need your help

A leaky valve requires the lake be drained to undertake repairs; fundraising effort begins For more than a half century kids and adults alike have traveled to Camp Tilikum each summer to frolic in the pristine waters of the camp's 13-acre manmade lake northwest of Newberg. This year there will be no frolicking. The lake is dry. A valve installed decades ago in the earthen dam that holds the water back began failing several years ago. The camp's staff and volunteers-initiated repairs in 2021, then handed off the work to contractors in April. Still, the valve failed completely soon after...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

June 8 community briefs

City begins effort to install ADA ramps on Meridian Street; Newberg schools out a day earlierADA ramps under construction The city of Newberg began its effort to install American with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps on Meridian Street on May 31. R & R Contractors will build ramps on 20 corners between North Hancock Street and the Willamette & Pacific Railroad tracks. "Newberg has more than 116 miles of sidewalks used for travel to work and school, exercise and business," a release from the city said. "Monies for the work came from federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery funding to create a fully accessible path from Friendsview Manor to the downtown area." School out on June 16 The Newberg School District announced recently that the last day of school in the 2021-2022 school year has been changed from June 17 to a half day on the prior Thursday. "The change is due to staff schedules because of the new federal holiday of Juneteenth on Monday, June 20," a release from the district said. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

June 15 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. June 15 Ronald Kenneth Strasser, 63, is wanted failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of first-degree theft. Robert Lewis Streeter, 48, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree theft and identity theft. Joseph Alan Stroud, 29, is wanted on...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Deputy discharged from hospital and begins rehab

St. Paul resident Michael Trotter injured in an April 27 crash that killed two high school students About six weeks after being critically injured in a deadly crash involving five high school students near Beaverton, St. Paul resident Michael Trotter has been discharged from the hospital. As dozens of his law enforcement co-workers showed up to cheer him on, Trotter was transferred on June 7 to a rehab facility to continue his long road to recovery. Not long after midnight on April 27, the Washingotn County Sheriff's deputy was on duty when the teenage driver of a Nissan Altima ran...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Newberg Graphic

PCC's Newberg Center will reopen for in-person learning

Closed for two years due to the pandemic, education facility will open its doors June 14. Portland Community College's local facility will soon reopen after a long closure due to the pandemic. "Although Newberg Center continued to offer classes online during the past two years, we also heard from members in the community how much they missed the opportunity to take classes face-to-face," Director Lynn Montoya Quinn said in a release. "We've missed our community too, and look forward to reconnecting and welcoming everyone back this summer." Enrollment is now open for summer classes at the facility at 135 Werth...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

NHS chooses seven valedictorians, one salutatorian

Overcoming three abnormal school years, academic achievers will be first to receive diplomas June 10. Despite experiencing three abnormal and challenging school years due to the pandemic, seven valedictorians and one salutatorian will graduate from Newberg High School on Friday, June 10. Aiden Gray, Amelia Bayha, Madeline Stone, Claire Rosenberger,...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

A soggy send off

Families and friends gather amidst a deluge for the NHS commencement Friday evening There was a little pomp, some circumstance, and a whole lot of weather. Newberg High School's Class of 2022, their families and friends braved the elements on Friday evening for the first fully in-person ceremony in three years. "We were able to hold an in-person ceremony with graduates and staff only last year, but this is the first time since 2019 that we are back with graduates, staff and spectators. It feels great," vice-principal Mark Brown, an organizer of the ceremony, said in an email. "It has...
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Wild west will settle partisan power in Salem

Both parties say they are confident of gains in the Oregon Legislature in the 2022 general election. In the battle for power in the Oregon Legislature, the future political mix could hinge on a handful of 2022 races not far from the Capitol. After the 2020 election, Democrats had a...
SALEM, OR
The Newberg Graphic

