Perry, IA

Perry students attain to Iowa Central Dean’s List

By The Perry News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Perry students have been named to the Iowa Central Community...

kmaland.com

Webster City's Phetxoumphone commits to Iowa State

(Ames) -- The Iowa State wrestling program landed a commitment from in-state prospect Camron Phetxoumphone on Friday. Phetxoumphone was a two-time state champion during his career at Webster City. He is the seventh in-state commit in Iowa State’s 2022 recruiting class, joining Evan Frost (Dowling Catholic), Jacob Frost (Dowling Catholic),...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa Juneteenth celebration seeing strong surge in support

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the second consecutive year Juneteenth will be recognized as an official holiday by the city of Des Moines. For Iowans celebrating the events across the metro this weekend, like the one at Western Gateway Park near downtown, it is a celebration of freedom from past slavery, creating more equality today […]
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

State aid for major business expansions in Osage and Hampton

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board has approved awards for companies in Mitchell and Franklin counties. That’s part of six projects getting state aid in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Hampton, Osage, and Red Oak. The board awarded the $31.8 million project tax benefits through...
HAMPTON, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13 welcomes award-winning anchor back to the team

DES MOINES (June 17, 2022) – WHO 13 Des Moines, Iowa, today announced that it is adding Iowa-native and WHO 13 veteran, Elias Johnson, to its talented story-telling anchor team.  Mr. Johnson will be returning home to WHO 13, were he worked earlier his career, winning regional and national Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Feast of Corpus Christi procession held at St. Pat’s Sunday

The Feast of Corpus Christi, also known as the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, was celebrated Sunday in a solemn procession from St. Patrick Catholic Church. According to Wikipedia, the feast day “is a Christian liturgical solemnity celebrating the Real Presence of the Body and...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KCCI.com

Popular teen fashion store is coming to the Outlets of Des Moines

ALTOONA, Iowa — A popular teen fashion store is coming to the Outlets of Des Moines. Rue21 is one of the nation's fastest-growing specialty retailers for 15 to 25-year-olds. A 5,000-square-foot store will take up space at the center of the Altoona outlet mall. Currently, the only other Rue21...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire at Ames hotel leaves guests scrambling for the exit

AMES, Iowa — Several guests at an Ames hotel have been relocated after an early morning fire on Saturday. It happened just before 2 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. Ames firefighters were called to the hotel after reports of smoke filling the third-floor hallway. The building was immediately...
AMES, IA
who13.com

Four short road trips

You don’t have to go far to have fun. Megan Bannister from the blog Olio in Iowa shares four easy adventures just a short drive from Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Early morning fire at Ames hotel prompts evacuation

AMES, Iowa — A fire at Hilton Garden Inn in Ames prompted guests to flee the building The Ames Fire Department arrived at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel located in the 1300 block of Dickinson Ave. at 1:48 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters received reports of smoke filling the entirety of the third-floor hallway. With the help […]
AMES, IA
theperrynews.com

City reminds Perry residents: Fireworks now banned in town

The legal sale of fireworks in Iowa began June 1 and will end July 8. As a courtesy to residents, the city issued the following statement Friday in regard to the use of fireworks within the city limits:. It is illegal for any person to use or explode any explosive...
PERRY, IA
WHO 13

New coalition launches in response to Iowa gun amendment

URBANDALE, Iowa — A new gun control coalition, Iowans For Responsible Gun Laws, launched in response to a Iowa gun amendment. The coalition is comprised of around 30 organizations across the state. The group joined together for the sole purpose of advocating against a gun amendment that will be on the ballot in November. At […]
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Two shot at Hy-Vee parking lot in Des Moines Sunday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Police say two people were shot following an argument at a Hy-Vee, in Des Moines Sunday morning. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. at the Hy-Vee located at 2450 East Euclid Avenue in Des Moines. They say the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Road Closure Begins Monday In Dallas County

Dallas County motorists will see the effects of a road closure that will begin on Monday and last through the week. There will be a closure west of Adel on 280th Street from J Avenue to P58 (K Avenue) that will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday and last until 5 p.m. on Friday for a culvert replacement and the project completion is weather dependent.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines grocery store argument leads to checkout line shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were sent to the hospital after an argument escalating inside of a north des moines grocery store. Police were called to the Hy-Vee in the 2500 block of East Euclid shortly after 10 am Sunday. When they arrived first responders found two victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police […]
DES MOINES, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Train Derailment Earlier This Week Led to Road Closure Near Wall Lake

A train derailment caused serious damage to a county road in Sac County earlier this week. Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure says the incident happened shortly after 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon approximately two miles west of Wall Lake...(audio clip below) That section of D-59 was closed following the incident, and...
SAC COUNTY, IA

