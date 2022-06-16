Perry students attain to Iowa Central Dean’s List

(Ames) -- The Iowa State wrestling program landed a commitment from in-state prospect Camron Phetxoumphone on Friday. Phetxoumphone was a two-time state champion during his career at Webster City. He is the seventh in-state commit in Iowa State’s 2022 recruiting class, joining Evan Frost (Dowling Catholic), Jacob Frost (Dowling Catholic),...
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the second consecutive year Juneteenth will be recognized as an official holiday by the city of Des Moines. For Iowans celebrating the events across the metro this weekend, like the one at Western Gateway Park near downtown, it is a celebration of freedom from past slavery, creating more equality today […]
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board has approved awards for companies in Mitchell and Franklin counties. That’s part of six projects getting state aid in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Hampton, Osage, and Red Oak. The board awarded the $31.8 million project tax benefits through...
BAXTER, Iowa — A central Iowa school district is being singled out by a conservative Washington, D.C. nonprofit over its curriculum. The America First Policy Institute says a concerned Baxter parent wants the district to stop teaching a class called "Social Justice in Literature." The group says the class...
DES MOINES (June 17, 2022) – WHO 13 Des Moines, Iowa, today announced that it is adding Iowa-native and WHO 13 veteran, Elias Johnson, to its talented story-telling anchor team. Mr. Johnson will be returning home to WHO 13, were he worked earlier his career, winning regional and national Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence […]
The Feast of Corpus Christi, also known as the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, was celebrated Sunday in a solemn procession from St. Patrick Catholic Church. According to Wikipedia, the feast day “is a Christian liturgical solemnity celebrating the Real Presence of the Body and...
ALTOONA, Iowa — A popular teen fashion store is coming to the Outlets of Des Moines. Rue21 is one of the nation's fastest-growing specialty retailers for 15 to 25-year-olds. A 5,000-square-foot store will take up space at the center of the Altoona outlet mall. Currently, the only other Rue21...
Des Moines, Iowa — After being pushed to the limit for two years of the pandemic, Iowa’s largest food pantry is seeing yet another significant rise in demand for its services in the past few months. Tamsin Webb, spokeswoman for the Bidwell Riverside Center in Des Moines, says...
AMES, Iowa — Several guests at an Ames hotel have been relocated after an early morning fire on Saturday. It happened just before 2 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. Ames firefighters were called to the hotel after reports of smoke filling the third-floor hallway. The building was immediately...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Deidre DeJear, the Democratic nominee in the race for governor of Iowa, announced her pick for her running mate to KCCI Friday. Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker will join the ticket as her running mate, DeJear announced. Van Lancker recently ran in the Democratic...
DES MOINES, IA — The Iowa Democratic party hosted its state convention at the Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines on Saturday. The headline of the event was the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Deidre DeJear, making her first public appearance with her running mate Eric Van Lancker. “Let me introduce to you our lieutenant governor […]
AMES, Iowa — A fire at Hilton Garden Inn in Ames prompted guests to flee the building The Ames Fire Department arrived at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel located in the 1300 block of Dickinson Ave. at 1:48 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters received reports of smoke filling the entirety of the third-floor hallway. With the help […]
The legal sale of fireworks in Iowa began June 1 and will end July 8. As a courtesy to residents, the city issued the following statement Friday in regard to the use of fireworks within the city limits:. It is illegal for any person to use or explode any explosive...
URBANDALE, Iowa — A new gun control coalition, Iowans For Responsible Gun Laws, launched in response to a Iowa gun amendment. The coalition is comprised of around 30 organizations across the state. The group joined together for the sole purpose of advocating against a gun amendment that will be on the ballot in November. At […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Police say two people were shot following an argument at a Hy-Vee, in Des Moines Sunday morning. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. at the Hy-Vee located at 2450 East Euclid Avenue in Des Moines. They say the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
Dallas County motorists will see the effects of a road closure that will begin on Monday and last through the week. There will be a closure west of Adel on 280th Street from J Avenue to P58 (K Avenue) that will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday and last until 5 p.m. on Friday for a culvert replacement and the project completion is weather dependent.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were sent to the hospital after an argument escalating inside of a north des moines grocery store. Police were called to the Hy-Vee in the 2500 block of East Euclid shortly after 10 am Sunday. When they arrived first responders found two victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police […]
A train derailment caused serious damage to a county road in Sac County earlier this week. Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure says the incident happened shortly after 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon approximately two miles west of Wall Lake...(audio clip below) That section of D-59 was closed following the incident, and...
Comments / 0