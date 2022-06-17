ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

2023 Stanley Cup futures odds: Rangers worth a wager

By Originally posted on
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gE8w0_0gDBX7QO00

The 2022 Stanley Cup hasn’t even been awarded yet, and you can already wager on who will win next year’s trophy. It’s wild.

With Thursday being an off day in the Stanley Cup Final, I figured it would be a solid time to take a peek at the odds and see if there are any potential value plays. First, let’s look at the top of the board, where there really aren’t any surprises.

The Colorado Avalanche open up as the favorites to win it all next season, coming in at +450. On one hand, I’m a little bit surprised that no one is even close to them on the board. On the other hand, they steamrolled their way through the Stanley Cup playoffs this season, and with over $20 million in cap space available to them, I could very well see them being just as competitive next year.

Next on the list is the Toronto Maple Leafs at +800. Don’t get it twisted, they are definitely not the second-best team in the NHL, but expected public money can sway these things. The Leafs have the largest fan base in the league, so they’re never going to be a value play.

The Lightning (+1000), the Panthers (+1100) and the Hurricanes (+1400) round out the top five.

The next Canadian team on the list is the Edmonton Oilers at +1600. That makes sense considering they made it all the way to the conference final this season. Last year, they opened up at around +2200 to win it all, so good progress for the Oilers.

My favorite play over at Pointsbet Canada though is the New York Rangers at +2000. That means if you were to wager $100 on the Rangers to win the Cup, it would pay out $2100.

This team made the conference final this season, and there is reason to expect that the Rangers will be better next year. Obviously, success is never guaranteed in the NHL, but the Rangers have all the key elements of a Stanley Cup winner.

They have an elite goaltender, a true No. 1 defenseman, elite forwards and solid depth. On top of that, they’re a very young team, and if players like Alex Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko, Braden Schneider and K’Andre Miller can all take steps forward next season, the Rangers could be even better.

With just $13 million in cap space, the Rangers may have to decide between Ryan Strome or Andrew Copp, but they could also make some extra money by moving on from Ryan Reaves or Patrik Nemeth.

I think they’re the best team in their division and deserve to be much higher than 10th on the odds board. You can check out all the odds over at Pointsbet Canada here: https://bit.ly/3mmP4Np

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Bruce Cassidy hopes to coach in 2022-23

Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy met with the media Thursday, including Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com, to discuss his recent firing. After explaining how much he cared about the organization, Cassidy indicated that he does want to coach again next season. “This is what I do,” Cassidy said when asked if he would coach in the NHL next season should an opportunity present itself.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Bulls could be main threat to sign Mitchell Robinson away from Knicks

The Bulls could be the main threat to take Mitchell Robinson away from the Knicks in free agency this summer, according to Marc Berman of The New York Post. Chicago and the Pistons were among teams that engaged in trade talks about Robinson prior to February’s deadline, Berman writes, but Knicks officials decided to hang onto the fourth-year center through the rest of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Rangers News & Rumors: East Loss, Kravtsov, Rydahl & More

The New York Rangers bowed out of the 2022 Playoffs but not without a fight. Vitali Kravtsov signed a one-year contract before becoming a restricted free agent (RFA), and the Rangers also signed forward Gustav Rydahl, who played in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) last season, and more. Rangers Lose...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
markerzone.com

OVECHKIN ENJOYING HIS OFFSEASON

Washington Capitals' captain Alexander Ovechkin seems to be making the most of his offseason. Following the Caps cup run in 2018, the world saw a party version of Ovechkin. While he did not win the Cup this year, he is taking time to enjoy his offseason with his wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, who posted this video on Twitter.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
K'andre Miller
Person
Patrik Nemeth
Person
Ryan Reaves
Person
Kaapo Kakko
Person
Andrew Copp
Person
Ryan Strome
Yardbarker

The Yankees’ best free agent signing is providing insane value

The New York Yankees didn’t make any significant splashes in free agency this past off-season, rather depending on some familiar faces. General manager Brian Cashman has looked to the trade market as a supplement for positions rather than signing big-money players, especially with Aaron Judge’s monster deal waiting in the wings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Angels pitcher blames MLB for scary Justin Upton HBP

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen blamed Major League Baseball for a scary moment in Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Mariners outfielder Justin Upton was hit in the head by a Lorenzen fastball in the fifth inning of Friday’s game. Upton left the contest, though he was cleared from concussion protocols following the game.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter in Yankees' lineup Saturday afternoon

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Carpenter is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 34 plate appearances this season, Carpenter has a .286 batting average with a 1.376 OPS,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Colorado Avalanche#Leafs#Canadian#The Edmonton Oilers#Pointsbet Canada
Hoops Rumors

Warriors win 2022 NBA Championship, Stephen Curry named Finals MVP

The Warriors returned to the mountaintop on Thursday, closing out the Celtics in Game 6 of the Finals to secure their fourth championship since 2015. Stephen Curry, a two-time Most Valuable Player, notched his first Finals MVP with another clutch performance. He racked up 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Curry’s 43-point outburst in Game 4 in Boston was a series changer. Curry received all 11 votes from a media panel, NBA Communications tweeted.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Lakers hiring Chris Jent as top assistant coach

Chris Jent will join the Lakers‘ coaching staff as the top assistant to new head coach Darvin Ham, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Jent is a long-time NBA assistant who has been with the Hawks since the 2017-18 season. Wojnarowski notes that he built a strong relationship with Lakers star LeBron James while serving as an assistant in Cleveland from 2006-11. Ham worked with Jent under Mike Budenholzer in Atlanta in 2017-18 and spent the past week recruiting Jent to join his staff, according to Woj.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Hoops Rumors

Hornets' Montrezl Harrell faces felony drug charges

Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell was scheduled to be arraigned Monday on felony drug charges stemming from a traffic stop in Richmond, Ky., last month, according to Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer. Harrell will be an unrestricted free agent next month. Harrell, 28, was initially pulled over by a Kentucky...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks to hire Lakers' Quinton Crawford as assistant coach

The Mavericks are hiring Quinton Crawford to be an assistant coach under Jason Kidd, sources tell Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times. Crawford, 31, has been an assistant coach with the Lakers for the past three seasons, getting his start during the team’s championship campaign in 2019-20. He’s viewed as an “up-and-coming, bright coach,” according to Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Lightning vs. Avalanche odds, prediction: 2022 Stanley Cup Final picks, Game 3 bets from expert on 136-71 run

The Tampa Bay Lightning faced several challenges during the first three rounds of the postseason and overcame them, as you would expect from two-time defending champions. They now are presented with what arguably is their toughest obstacle yet, and they'll need to begin climbing it when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Monday in Game 3 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. Tampa Bay rallied from a 3-2 series deficit against Toronto in the first round and, after sweeping Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida, lost the first two games of the Eastern Conference final to the New York Rangers before posting four straight victories. The Lightning again are down 0-2 in this series after being outscored 11-3 over the first two games in Colorado.
DENVER, CO
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy