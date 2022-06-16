ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bondurant, IA

Polk County Board of Supervisors approves $5,000 Grant Funding the Bondurant Dog Park

cityofbondurant.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnually Polk County offers Community Betterment Grant Program for a variety of projects that help enhance the quality of life and meet the needs of residents within the County. Bondurant is pleased to announce the City was selected for a Community Betterment Grant for the Bondurant Dog Park. The 2013 Park,...

www.cityofbondurant.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

2022 Marion County Fair Queen Crowned

The competition and crowning of the 2022 Marion County Fair Queen was held Saturday in Knoxville. Four contestants answered questions and in the end, Ashley Kearney from Knoxville High School was crowned 2022 Marion County Fair Queen. Ashley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about what it means to her to be named the Fair Queen.
MARION COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Issues Disaster Proclamation For Greene County And Four Others

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation yesterday (Thursday) afternoon for five counties in response to severe weather that passed through the state earlier this week. The counties included are Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie. The proclamation allows state resources to be used to assist impacted residents in recovering from the effects of the June 14 storms. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program is available to households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, with grants of up to $5,000 to be awarded to cover the cost of home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Potential recipients have 45 days from the proclamation’s date of issuance to submit their claims. Application details are included with this story on our website. The governor’s order also activates the Disaster Case Management Program, which provides disaster case managers to residents to assist in developing a recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referrals for services or resources. This program does not have income eligibility requirements and closes 180 days from the date of the proclamation. Disaster Case Management is administered through local community action associations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bondurant, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Polk County, IA
Lifestyle
County
Polk County, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Polk County, IA
Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Government
Polk County, IA
Government
City
Bondurant, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Old fire station comes full circle under new ownership

The old Fire Station No. 1, at the corner of Ninth and Mulberry streets downtown. By Duane Tinkey. The future of the former Central Fire Station No. 1 will be a nod to its past, one of its new owners said Thursday. Millang Properties LLC and Dingel Properties LLC paid...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Road Closure Begins Monday In Dallas County

Dallas County motorists will see the effects of a road closure that will begin on Monday and last through the week. There will be a closure west of Adel on 280th Street from J Avenue to P58 (K Avenue) that will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday and last until 5 p.m. on Friday for a culvert replacement and the project completion is weather dependent.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Fundraising#Greenway Master Plan#A Dog Park Committee
WHO 13

Early morning fire at Ames hotel prompts evacuation

AMES, Iowa — A fire at Hilton Garden Inn in Ames prompted guests to flee the building The Ames Fire Department arrived at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel located in the 1300 block of Dickinson Ave. at 1:48 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters received reports of smoke filling the entirety of the third-floor hallway. With the help […]
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Pets
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report June 17, 2022

Marcus Mallory, age 24, 4236 E Ovid Ave, Des Moines, was arrested for Contempt – Violation Of No Contact Order. Breanna Billings, age 26, 4924 Madison Ave, Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for Failure To Appear. The original charge was Assault Causing Bodily Injury. June 17. Christian...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa Juneteenth celebration seeing strong surge in support

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the second consecutive year Juneteenth will be recognized as an official holiday by the city of Des Moines. For Iowans celebrating the events across the metro this weekend, like the one at Western Gateway Park near downtown, it is a celebration of freedom from past slavery, creating more equality today […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Two shot at Hy-Vee parking lot in Des Moines Sunday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Police say two people were shot following an argument at a Hy-Vee, in Des Moines Sunday morning. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. at the Hy-Vee located at 2450 East Euclid Avenue in Des Moines. They say the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire crews battle fire in the extreme heat

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines fire department is investigating the cause of a fire that erupted in a storage building on Sunday afternoon. The three-alarm fire prompted a number of agencies to respond to the scene near the 600 block of South 19th Street. Authorities...
WEST DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy