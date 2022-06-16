Polk County Board of Supervisors approves $5,000 Grant Funding the Bondurant Dog Park
cityofbondurant.com
3 days ago
Annually Polk County offers Community Betterment Grant Program for a variety of projects that help enhance the quality of life and meet the needs of residents within the County. Bondurant is pleased to announce the City was selected for a Community Betterment Grant for the Bondurant Dog Park. The 2013 Park,...
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving the Prairie Village of Iowa LLC request for withdrawal from an agricultural area at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving the second reading of proposed amendments to Chapter 45 Dallas County zoning ordinance and consider approving a...
The competition and crowning of the 2022 Marion County Fair Queen was held Saturday in Knoxville. Four contestants answered questions and in the end, Ashley Kearney from Knoxville High School was crowned 2022 Marion County Fair Queen. Ashley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about what it means to her to be named the Fair Queen.
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -The East Side Family organization brought hundreds of people from Des Moines’ east side together Saturday as they celebrated their 10th anniversary Community Cookout, KCCI reports. The cookout, something that’s been going on for years before the official formation of the organization, continues to be...
Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation yesterday (Thursday) afternoon for five counties in response to severe weather that passed through the state earlier this week. The counties included are Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie. The proclamation allows state resources to be used to assist impacted residents in recovering from the effects of the June 14 storms. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program is available to households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, with grants of up to $5,000 to be awarded to cover the cost of home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Potential recipients have 45 days from the proclamation’s date of issuance to submit their claims. Application details are included with this story on our website. The governor’s order also activates the Disaster Case Management Program, which provides disaster case managers to residents to assist in developing a recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referrals for services or resources. This program does not have income eligibility requirements and closes 180 days from the date of the proclamation. Disaster Case Management is administered through local community action associations.
The old Fire Station No. 1, at the corner of Ninth and Mulberry streets downtown. By Duane Tinkey. The future of the former Central Fire Station No. 1 will be a nod to its past, one of its new owners said Thursday. Millang Properties LLC and Dingel Properties LLC paid...
Dallas County motorists will see the effects of a road closure that will begin on Monday and last through the week. There will be a closure west of Adel on 280th Street from J Avenue to P58 (K Avenue) that will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday and last until 5 p.m. on Friday for a culvert replacement and the project completion is weather dependent.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two jet skis flipped over on the Des Moines River on Sunday afternoon. One was carrying one adult and two children and the other was carrying one adult and one child. The adult and two kids were able to be rescued before going over the...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Today at the Woodland Heights Cemetery in Des Moines, central Iowans honored a conductor of the Underground Railroad. Delia Ann Webster, buried here in Des Moines, was known as the "Petticoat Abolitionist." Webster helped slaves escape to the north all over the country, including here...
WARNING: The photos in this post will not only make you very angry, but they are also somewhat graphic in nature. It's been a dangerously hot week, there's no doubt about that. If there's anything good about this story, it's that these dogs were found before it got even worse. But they really need help fast.
AMES, Iowa — A fire at Hilton Garden Inn in Ames prompted guests to flee the building The Ames Fire Department arrived at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel located in the 1300 block of Dickinson Ave. at 1:48 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters received reports of smoke filling the entirety of the third-floor hallway. With the help […]
Every city in America has veterans to thank for the freedoms we've enjoyed for centuries in the United States but have you ever stopped to think about just how many veterans live in your city?. In Cedar Rapids, United States Census Bureau data shows that of the 103,358 residents age...
Marcus Mallory, age 24, 4236 E Ovid Ave, Des Moines, was arrested for Contempt – Violation Of No Contact Order. Breanna Billings, age 26, 4924 Madison Ave, Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for Failure To Appear. The original charge was Assault Causing Bodily Injury. June 17. Christian...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines woman knows how heavy grief can be and is encouraging other widows to not carry their grief alone. Three and a half years ago, Nicole Fergesen’s husband died unexpectedly while on a business trip. “I was 29. I had been married for 9 years. The kids […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the second consecutive year Juneteenth will be recognized as an official holiday by the city of Des Moines. For Iowans celebrating the events across the metro this weekend, like the one at Western Gateway Park near downtown, it is a celebration of freedom from past slavery, creating more equality today […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's only legal marijuana growers are breaking ground on a massive new facility to handle the higher demand for medical marijuana. Bud and Mary's Cannabis, formerly known as Medpharm, broke ground on a $10 million new expansion to its Des Moines cultivation facility. The company...
Des Moines, Iowa — After being pushed to the limit for two years of the pandemic, Iowa’s largest food pantry is seeing yet another significant rise in demand for its services in the past few months. Tamsin Webb, spokeswoman for the Bidwell Riverside Center in Des Moines, says...
BAXTER, Iowa — A central Iowa school district is being singled out by a conservative Washington, D.C. nonprofit over its curriculum. The America First Policy Institute says a concerned Baxter parent wants the district to stop teaching a class called "Social Justice in Literature." The group says the class...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Police say two people were shot following an argument at a Hy-Vee, in Des Moines Sunday morning. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. at the Hy-Vee located at 2450 East Euclid Avenue in Des Moines. They say the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines fire department is investigating the cause of a fire that erupted in a storage building on Sunday afternoon. The three-alarm fire prompted a number of agencies to respond to the scene near the 600 block of South 19th Street. Authorities...
Comments / 0