Four inmates have escaped from a minimum security federal prison in Hopewell, Virginia, the Bureau of Prisons said Saturday. Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg's satellite camp at approximately 1:45 a.m., according to the bureau.

HOPEWELL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO