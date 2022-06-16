ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Did trading Christian Wood fix the Rockets’ frontcourt logjam?

By John Hunter Crumpler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RoeCe_0gDBN4zb00
Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Late Wednesday night, general manager Rafael Stone sent shock waves across the NBA by agreeing to a trade where the Houston Rockets will send Christian Wood to the division rival Dallas Mavericks. In return, Houston received a first-round draft pick (No. 26 overall in 2022), Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown, and Marquese Chriss.

It was a difficult situation for the Rockets, but it was also one that second-year general manager Rafael Stone navigated well. The team was able to recoup a first rounder in this year’s draft without absorbing any additional salary beyond the 2022-23 season. This means that Houston can still serve as a possible buyer in 2023 free agency if any star, or even high-caliber role player, shows interest in joining their young core.

Beyond long-term roster construction, the Rockets were also invested in this trade for short-term purposes, since they needed to open up frontcourt minutes. This trade allows talented second-year prospect Alperen Sengun to slide in nicely as the starting center and creates additional offensive opportunities for either Chet Holmgren or Paolo Banchero, who appear likely to be drafted by Houston next week.

At face value, it was a fine trade that met all of the team’s criteria for why they were pursuing it in the first place. It wasn’t the world’s greatest asset return, but Houston didn’t need it to be. One question, however, still remains when it comes to short-term opportunities in the frontcourt.

Was trading Christian Wood enough? Or was it just a prelude to another move(s) in the future?

As of today, Houston still rosters third-year forwards KJ Martin and Jae’Sean Tate, as well as 2021 first-round pick Usman Garuba. With the Wood trade, the Rockets now have two more first-round picks in 2022 after presumably taking Banchero or Holmgren at No. 3. If either of those picks is a forward or center, things could get messy rather quickly.

There are some potential options for the Rockets here.

One option could be playing Banchero, if he is the pick, at small forward. Shifting the Duke product towards the perimeter could play more into his “point forward” strengths while creating opportunities for a currently rostered player (like Garuba, Tate, or Martin) who isn’t as strong offensively when it comes to playing away from the basket.

If Tate or Garuba could further develop their outside shot, they might also be excellent candidates to play at small forward position and space the floor. Per Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Tate has made some mechanical tweaks to his shot and has impressed as a shooter during the offseason. As of now, however, that doesn’t feel like a fair expectation.

The other option for Houston, which could run opposite of their trade with Dallas, is roster consolidation. Houston could package picks No. 17 and No. 26 to trade up in the first round and find a player who fits their needs. That trade might also include a player like Eric Gordon or Tate.

Only Stone knows what the team is going to value in the lineup next to his developing young core, but consolidation certainly feels feasible this offseason as the team commences its youth movement.

In all likelihood, Sengun and Banchero (or Holmgren) will each play 30 minutes or more during the 2022-23 campaign, since Houston will want its big investments to get playing time to improve. Assuming health, that would make up at least 60 of the 96 available minutes each game at power forward — and that could be a conservative estimate.

Thus, for frontcourt role players to continue their development, further action by the Rockets front office may be needed. At a minimum, it could require some minutes wizardry by head coach Stephen Silas, such as allowing Banchero to play some minutes as a “small” forward. Stay tuned.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Dell Curry And Sonya Curry Celebrate With Stephen Curry's 4th NBA Championship: "Curry's Mom Threw Up The 4 And Dad Celebrated With A Cigar."

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have done it once again. They have been crowned the champions of the NBA for the fourth time in the last eight seasons. Although the Dubs have earlier won three rings, this one will hold a special place in the hearts of the players and fans. The obvious reason for it was that it came after two very underwhelming seasons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jae'sean Tate
Person
Usman Garuba
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Trey Burke
Person
Marquese Chriss
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Christian Wood
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to Andrew Wiggins winning title with Warriors

Andrew Wiggins has been the best redemption story of this year’s incredible playoffs. The former first overall pick has long been considered a bust after disappointing with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, in an epic turn of events, Wiggins turned his entire reputation around in Golden State. Now, he’s an NBA champion and a key component […] The post Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to Andrew Wiggins winning title with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Barack Obama’s message to Stephen Curry, Warriors after winning 2022 NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was in tears before the NBA Finals were over, so overcome with emotion that he was brought to the TD Garden floor with several seconds left until the final buzzer of Game 6 sounded. Camera crews surrounded him, getting every angle of the emotions brought forth by the latest […] The post Barack Obama’s message to Stephen Curry, Warriors after winning 2022 NBA Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Called Out The Lakers For Giving Shaquille O'Neal The Biggest NBA Contract: “No Way In Hell. If I Was An Owner, No Way In Hell I’d Ever Pay A Man $120 Million If He’s Not The Total Package. I Wouldn’t Do It.”

Shaquille O'Neal probably is the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. With his backboard-breaking dunks and his incredible scoring skills, Shaq, back in his prime, was one of the best players in the league. Drafted by the Orlando Magic, Shaq found himself in probably a perfect situation. Surrounded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Rockets#Marquese
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant responds to Klay Thompson calling out Jaren Jackson Jr.

As the Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth championship in eight seasons on Thursday, Klay Thompson made sure to call out Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. After the Grizzlies beat the Warriors earlier in the season, Jackson tweeted out Golden State’s previous rallying cry “strength in numbers.” Thompson made sure to make that a point Thursday night, calling Jackson a bum and a clown.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown lifts up Jayson Tatum following loss in NBA Finals

On a difficult night for the entire team, Jayson Tatum may have struggled the most relative to expectations for the Boston Celtics. Tatum finished with only 13 points for the C's in a 103-90 loss to the Golden State Warriors which ended his season, shooting 6 of 18 from the field with three rebounds, seven assists and five turnovers in 40 minutes.
NBA
NBC Sports

Ime Udoka shares message to Celtics following loss in NBA Finals

Pain was the common emotion in the locker room for the Boston Celtics after dropping Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, coach Ime Udoka said. In his postgame interview with NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin, Udoka said that after getting this far, to within two wins of a championship, suffering a season-ending loss like the 103-90 decision at TD Garden is going to sting.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy