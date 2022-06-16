ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sadie, a Precious Pup, is in Need of a Good Home

By JayCee
 3 days ago
JayCee

Someone rescued this precious pup and now they are looking to find it a good home.

The puppy was found in a dangerous area.

After a short search for the owner, it was decided that the puppy needed to be placed in a safe, loving home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DoToO_0gDBJzvF00
Submitted Photo

The dog is an unspayed female, and her name is Sadie.

She is super sweet, considering her condition. Sadie was found very dirty, covered in fleas, and showing the effects of mange on parts of her body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytfm5_0gDBJzvF00
Submitted Photo

She's been cleaned up and taken to a veterinarian who has treated her for mange on her paws and her tail.

Sadie's tail is also damaged, though it shouldn't be an issue in her daily life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hYXP_0gDBJzvF00
Photo Submitted

The man who rescued Sadie is willing to deliver her to the right home!

If you would like more information about Sadie, text Jacob at (318) 451-6855

Comments / 4

Lafayette, LA
