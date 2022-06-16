VALORANT Prelude to Chaos Weapon Skin Bundle Comes With A Huge Sword

On this week's episode of IGN's PlayStation show, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Max Scoville and, for her final episode as a cast member, Lucy O'Brien, to discuss all the news in the world of PlayStation. The panel begins by jumping into the recent Final Fantasy news, including confirmation of FF7 Remake Part 2 being Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, a Crisis Core remake, and where to start if you're looking to get into Final Fantasy. Then, the panel discusses a bit about the confirmation of Dragon's Dogma 2, and why Max is really excited to revisit the franchise. The panel then dives into a few PlayStation first-party topics, including the wild rumors about God of War Ragnarok delays, the reports about God of War Ragnarok's potential alleged release date, and why we're OK not hearing too much about the sequel so far. Next, we dip into some impressions about the new PlayStation Plus, its offerings, and our hopes for its future, and then we discuss The Last of Us remake, also known as The Last of Us Part 1, and our interest in Naughty Dog's future with the franchise. We also discuss some of the games we're playing, including Max's surprising interest in Fortnite, before we give a tearful goodbye to Lucy, who we'll miss dearly and are so grateful for her many wonderful years on the show. Timecode: 00:00:00 - Intro 00:01:50 - 2 More Final Fantasy Games Revealed! 00:11:52 - Dragon's Dogma 2 is Coming! 00:18:35 - The Mystery of God of War Ragnarok 00:27:42 - PS Plus News 00:42:39 - The Last of Us: Part I Remake Revealed 00:54:15 - What We're Playing! 01:01:16 - Goodbye Lucy!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO