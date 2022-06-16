Top Spots This Summer for LGBTQ Travelers Seeking Luxury Rentals

Thousands of flights have been cancelled across the US during the Juneteenth weekend.Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the country in 1865 with the end of the US civil war.Though it was first officially made a holiday in 1979 by the state of Texas, last year on 17 June it officially became a federal holiday across the country.Since Thursday around 19,000 flights have been cancelled amid the long holiday weekend travel rush, reported USA Today.On Sunday, more than 4,200 flights were delayed and nearly 900 were canceled, as of 7pm ET, according to FlightAware, which tracks flights in...

TRAVEL ・ 1 HOUR AGO