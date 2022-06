CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today marks the one-year anniversary of a tragic tubing accident in Eden, North Carolina, which claimed the lives of five people. Nine family members went tubing on the Dan River in North Carolina on June 16, 2021. Only four survived. Those who passed away were from the northwest suburban Palatine and the LaPorte area in northwest Indiana. The family of those from the Palatine area talked to CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot in an exclusive interview about their grief; and the ways they're honoring their loved ones, and helping others.Bridgette Riley held a photo of her daughter...

