Cheyenne, WY

Wyoming man accused of trafficking fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school

By Star-Tribune staff
 3 days ago

A federal grand jury has indicted a Cheyenne man suspected of trafficking fentanyl within 1,000 feet...

North Platte Post

Crash near Cheyenne claims 3 lives

On June 17, 2022, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 383 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 01:21 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation shows a commercial truck and trailer headed east on Interstate 80 around milepost 383. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
Idaho State Journal

Five people from Wyoming including infant girl dead after semi rear-ends SUV

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Five people from Wyoming, including an infant girl, are dead after the SUV they were in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon. All five people who were killed were from Gillette,...
GILLETTE, WY
101.9 KING FM

UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Runaway Found Safe, Cheyenne Police Say

UPDATE: Cheyenne police say Ebell has been found safe. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Aubrey Ebell was last seen in the 800 block of W 9th Street wearing a black t-shirt, dark jeans with rips on both legs, and black Jordan shoes.
CHEYENNE, WY
newscenter1.tv

Fatal Crash East Of Cheyenne, Wyoming

On June 17, 2022, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 383 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 01:21 a.m. The preliminary investigation shows a commercial truck and trailer headed east on Interstate 80 lost control around milepost 383 causing the truck and tra. iler to roll over and...
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Denver

Wyoming Family Killed In Crash On I-25 Identified, Range In Age From 51 Years To 3 Months Old

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The five family members killed in a crash on Interstate 25 earlier this week have been identified by the Weld County coroner. The Godines family included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. (credit: CBS) Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming. They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon.
WELD COUNTY, CO
oilcity.news

Wyoming teen dies in rollover crash near Laramie

CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old Wyoming woman has died after a crash in Laramie earlier this week. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the woman was driving a GMC Yukon west on Hansen Road when she failed to make a right-hand curve. The vehicle then...
LARAMIE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Three die in crash east of Cheyenne

Three people died early Friday when a tractor-trailer collided with an overturned commercial truck on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said. The crash occurred at roughly 1:20 a.m. when the driver of a commercial truck and trailer lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn in the road. A second tractor trailer that was heading in the same direction then collided with the overturned truck, causing them both to burst into flames, the highway patrol said.
CHEYENNE, WY
KEVN

Five people dead after car crash

(AP) - Five people from Wyoming, including an infant girl, are dead after the SUV they were in was rear-ended by a truck in northern Colorado. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon. All five people who were killed were from Gillette, Wyoming and ranged in age from 3 months old to 51 years old. Two other vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. The truck driver wasn’t hurt, and no charges have been filed.
GILLETTE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Has Had More Police Shootings This Year Than Usually Happens In Full Year

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As of mid-June, Wyoming has had more police-involved shootings than usually occur in a full year. Forrest Williams, director of the state Division of Criminal Investigation, told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday that so far in 2022, there have been seven police-involved shootings.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

18-Year-Old Laramie Driver Killed in Rollover Crash

A Laramie teen is dead after rolling her SUV southwest of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 11:13 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, near milepost 1.9 on Hanson Lane near Lake Hattie Reservoir. According to a crash summary, 18-year-old Elizabeth Ferris was headed west when she...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Fatal crash closes portion of I-80 east of Cheyenne.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – A fatal crash has occurred around milepost 383 on I-80 east of Cheyenne. The Wyoming Highway Patrol sent out a release stating that this crash occurred on June 17, at around 1:21 am. A truck and trailer were heading east on Interstate 80 when a driver...
CHEYENNE, WY
OutThere Colorado

Rafter dies in Colorado despite being experienced and using proper safety gear

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, an experienced rafter died following an incident on the Poudre River on June 14. Authorities were called to the scene, just east of The Mishawaka amphitheater in Bellvue, after a private, non-commercial raft overturned and one person could not be found. The missing adult male was eventually pulled from the water and given CPR while a medical response arrived. The subject was then flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where he was declared to be deceased.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Man in Colorado suspected of stealing a woman’s underwear, police believe there could be more victims

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - An unsettling crime is under investigation in Colorado and authorities believe there could be other potential victims. Police in Fort Collins have reason to believe a Loveland man stole a woman’s underwear. The suspect, 55-year-old Randall Woodard, runs a business called Woodard Quality Landscaping. This past Wednesday, police say he was working on a sprinkler system at a home in Fort Collins when the resident had to leave while Woodard was completing the job.
FORT COLLINS, CO
thecheyennepost.com

Grant to Help Renovate Railcars for 15 St. Railroad Experience Project

Train enthusiasts rejoice! The 15th St. Railroad Experience Project was recently awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to relocate and renovate three historic train cars as part of the project’s multi-phase, multi-year initiative. The grant will ensure phase one of the project comes to fruition and is funded by the American Rescue Plan. When completed, the 15th St. Railroad Experience Project aims to revitalize a currently underutilized section of the downtown core that celebrates Cheyenne’s railroad heritage and paves the way for expanded events, commerce, and tourism. The project is a joint effort spearheaded between the City of Cheyenne and Visit Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

The Human Bean Opens in Cheyenne

The Human Bean, a national leader in drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages, has opened a new drive-thru in Cheyenne, WY at 2211 E. Lincolnway. This franchise location is owned and operated by Guy Mann and his daughter, Danica Mann. This will be the first location for Mann and the first The Human Bean in the city of Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY

