Pence Coming to Wyoming

Train enthusiasts rejoice! The 15th St. Railroad Experience Project was recently awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to relocate and renovate three historic train cars as part of the project’s multi-phase, multi-year initiative. The grant will ensure phase one of the project comes to fruition and is funded by the American Rescue Plan. When completed, the 15th St. Railroad Experience Project aims to revitalize a currently underutilized section of the downtown core that celebrates Cheyenne’s railroad heritage and paves the way for expanded events, commerce, and tourism. The project is a joint effort spearheaded between the City of Cheyenne and Visit Cheyenne.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 9 HOURS AGO