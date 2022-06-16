How Are You Coping With Grief And Loss?

This was written by Eric Westbrook, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Engagement

How are you doing?

Please take a moment before you answer. The all too familiar responses of ‘good’, ‘well’, or ‘fine’ often come to mind without a thought. But are you good? Maybe we have grown so accustomed to the short and easy response that the truth just comes across as too inconvenient and uncomfortable. Right now Black men and boys and those that love us are grappling with the collective grief that gun violence has forced upon us. How are you coping? What adjustments have you made? How often are your thoughts interrupted by a tragic headline or social media video? Maybe you don’t even realize how you have been impacted but something just feels different. Wherever we fall in the spectrum of grief let’s commit to acknowledging that our world, city, and community have all been deeply impacted by the growing pandemic of gun violence and as people that live here, we are impacted as well.

What can you do?

Gun violence is the second leading cause of death among Black men and boys in Philadelphia. Sometimes the overwhelming presence of pain and trauma can make us feel powerless or even hopeless that things will ever get better. We begin to adjust to the growing darkness around us, but do we have to? I am reminded of a song my parents taught me when I was little: ‘This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine.’ It always reminded me that I had a role to play in combating darkness and that somehow the ‘light’ I possessed could help others do the same. My faith created a spark within that helped me face the dark without. How are you feeding your spark? Maybe you could reconnect with your faith community, join a group therapy session, pick up a new hobby or dust off an old one, or finally do that thing you said you were going to do. Self-care is vital.

Mayor Kenney just recently released a helpful tutorial on actions and resources for reducing gun violence. From voting on safer gun laws to getting trauma and mental health support, taking these practical steps to reducing gun violence reminds us of how important our response is to such tragedy. Black men have always made a difference in this world. We have been on the frontlines of movements throughout history. The presence of fear and intimidation has always called us to courage and leadership. From the Panthers to MLK, Marcus Garvey and Malcolm X we have always been front and center in transforming the narrative of Black men and boys in America. But our difference makers do not only exist in history.

Our very own Octavius Blount hosts our 2022 Spotlight Series Joy. Impact. Support. It highlights four Black men serving as Coordinators at our Community Schools and proves just how important it is for Black young people to see Black men in their schools. Witness how these Black men are impacting our children’s schools with their presence and care.

We are also excited to introduce Gun Violence Group Therapy in partnership with Black Men Heal. We are looking for three different groups for this summer program starting in early July:

Black boys ages 12-17

Black men 18-25

Families of Black men

Gun Violence Group Therapy (GVGT) will address the mental health of youth and their family members as it relates to the impact of gun violence in Philadelphia by providing educational and clinical resources around grief and how to cope more effectively. These groups will provide opportunities for our community to address and heal our collective trauma.

There is hope

We are in this together and we are and will continue to make a difference.In honor of Father’s Day we are hosting two events designed to center the powerful role of fatherhood in our community. The third part of our Black Male Partnership Series will be held virtually on June 16. The Black Male Partnership Series highlights organizations featured on the Black Male Resource Finder. The Finder is a digital database that houses the contact information for organizations and resources that specifically assist Black men and boys in Philadelphia.

The Mayor’s Office of Black Male Engagement will be focused on the important role of fatherhood and highlighting several organizations that advocate and provide awesome services for fathers. On June 30 we are partnering with State Representative Darisha Parker and The Fathering Circle to host Fatherhood in Philadelphia to discuss the challenges fathers in the city face and point to the resources and potential policy that support fathers and their families. Join us virtually for Fatherhood in Philadelphia with State Representative Darisha Parker and The Fathering Circle, as we hear the unique experiences of fathers in Philadelphia and ways we can support their powerful role in raising children. (We need to create a link for this one.)

Be sure to mark your calendars sign up for our 6th Brothas Stroll for Black Men and boy’s health!

We have partnered with Councilmember Cindy Bass, and our Community Partners on June 25 at the Nicetown CDC.The Brothas Stroll Health Walk is a neighborhood-based walk targeting Black men and boys to gain access to health resources and screenings, connect with neighbors, and raise awareness around the issue of Black men’s health. The Stroll is an opportunity for Black men to regain control of their health care. You do not want to miss this powerful time of connecting and creating community around our health and wellness. This initiative was inspired by the Brotherly Love: Health of Black Men and Boys in Philadelphia issued in March of 2019. This first-ever report on the unique challenges Black men and boys face in Philadelphia laid the groundwork for actionable steps that can be taken to improve our health outcomes.

You do not have to deal with this alone. We are all in this together. Stay connected with us and join us for some of this month’s engagement events. Light shines brightest where it is darkest. Let’s bring our lights together and illuminate the path forward to healing and transformation. The next time you ask a brother how they are doing make sure you show them that their response is not inconvenient and that discomfort we may feel is just an old, familiar narrative fading away.