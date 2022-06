In the latest meltdown at a major UK airport, Heathrow has asked airlines flying from Terminals 2 and 3 to cancel 10 per cent of their schedules for Monday due to mounting problems with its baggage handling.An estimated 15,000 passengers on 90 flights will be affected. The grounded departures range from a Loganair ATR72 commuter aircraft serving the Isle of Man to an Emirates Airbus A380 seating almost 500 passengers to Dubai.Virgin Atlantic has cancelled at least three transatlantic flights, including departures to New York and Los Angeles.British Airways, which operates some flights from Terminal 3 as well as...

