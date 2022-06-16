Free lunches come to an end for students

If you've been considering adopting a cat or a dog... now is the time. The Kansas Humane Society and the Wichita Animal Shelter are pairing up and sounding the alarm. This is what KHS posted on Facebook a few days ago. "We’re going to very honest – things are really hard right now and we are at a breaking point. Both Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and the Wichita Animal Shelter (WAS) are at ABSOLUTE MAX CAPACITY – and more animals arrive each day. Intake is at record highs for both shelters and adoptions and pets reclaimed by their owner are at record lows. The flow of animals doesn’t stop, but no one is coming to save them. This is an absolute crisis situation, and we need our community to rally together for the next several months to get through it. We desperately need your help to save lives so very difficult decisions don’t have to be made due to lack of kennel space. Innocent animal lives are at severe risk."

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO