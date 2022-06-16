ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

Free lunches come to an end for students

mcphersonweeklynews.com
 4 days ago

McPHERSON—For two years students have enjoyed free meals due to federal funding related to COVID. Those free meals are coming to an end, the McPherson School Board learned Monday evening. Director of Food Service and Transportation...

www.mcphersonweeklynews.com

Hutch Post

🎥 A Day in the Life: Hubco

Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Open or closed on Juneteenth Monday? It varies

The newest federal holiday could lead to some confusion Monday, concerning what is open and what is closed. The city of Emporia will mark Juneteenth. That means city offices will be closed, with no residential trash pickup or recycling service. The city-county Transfer Station and Recycling Center also will be closed.
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

Volunteers needed at The Lord's Diner to return to in-person dining

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Twenty-two years ago, The Lord's Diner opened and, after four years, had already dished out it's one-millionth meal. Now, over five million meals have been served, but without volunteers and donations, the operation will not be able to give back to the many people it serves.
WICHITA, KS
City
Mcpherson, KS
KAKE TV

Adoptive parents in Kansas get less state money than foster families. That could change

TOPEKA, Kan. — A foster care program designed to support adoptive families may actually discourage adoption. Tina Miller knows this all too well. Miller wanted to adopt foster child Aaron Carter, who was non-verbal and autistic. Foster parents are paid a daily rate to take care of foster children. For the Millers, that came out to around $3,800 a month, and despite that, they paid an additional $500 to $1,300 a month to look after Aaron. He could never be left alone.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Juneteenth celebrations kickoff in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Juneteenth celebrations have officially kicked off in the Air Capital. The crowd was energized at McAdams park, where the official JuneteenthICT Festival is taking place.  People were pouring into the festival grounds whether it was for the music, the local vendors or local eats. “I’m looking for the good local entertainment,” […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Shelters reach max capacity with record number of pets available

If you've been considering adopting a cat or a dog... now is the time. The Kansas Humane Society and the Wichita Animal Shelter are pairing up and sounding the alarm. This is what KHS posted on Facebook a few days ago. "We’re going to very honest – things are really hard right now and we are at a breaking point. Both Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and the Wichita Animal Shelter (WAS) are at ABSOLUTE MAX CAPACITY – and more animals arrive each day. Intake is at record highs for both shelters and adoptions and pets reclaimed by their owner are at record lows. The flow of animals doesn’t stop, but no one is coming to save them. This is an absolute crisis situation, and we need our community to rally together for the next several months to get through it. We desperately need your help to save lives so very difficult decisions don’t have to be made due to lack of kennel space. Innocent animal lives are at severe risk."
WICHITA, KS
#The School Board#Mcpherson News Ledger
kfdi.com

List City of Wichita Weekend Closures in Observance of Juneteenth Holiday

In observance of the upcoming Juneteenth Day holiday, City of Wichita facilities will be closed and/or have special hours:. Closed Saturday, June 18: Mid-American All-Indian Museum. Closed Sunday, June 19: CityArts. Closed Monday, June 20: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Public Library locations, Park administrative offices...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Red Robin and Sbarro opening this week in Wichita

Two restaurants are slated to open this week in Wichita. The first one will be the much anticipated return of Sbarro. It’s been about a decade since the pizza chain was last in town, when it was located inside Towne East Square. The return will take place in local Kwik Shops with the first one opening at the 514 S. Oliver location. I’m told they will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Remaining Sbarro locations throughout the Wichita area will eventually roll out in the summer and fall.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society hosting $25 adoption event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society in Wichita is overflowing with cats and dogs. On Saturday, they held a $25 adopt a dog event to help with the problem. People were lined up out the door when the humane society opened. They could adopt any adult dog six months and older for $25. […]
WICHITA, KS
NewsBreak
Food Service
KWCH.com

Water main break closes intersection near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - First and Washington remains blocked off near downtown Wichita due to a water main break. The break happened Sunday night near Morts in Old Town. We’re checking with the businesses in the area to find out if they are impacted by the break.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 19

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Enloe, Emily Kristyne; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Heat wave will last another week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures today will top out in the low 90s across south-central Kansas, with upper 90s for the western parts of the state. Hard to believe today will be the “coolest” of the next 7 days for Wichita. A stagnant weather pattern continues across much of the Plains and Mississippi Valley with a large area of high pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere hovering over the region. Temperatures will be the hottest on Tuesday with highs near 100, the exception will be western Kansas where upper 80s and low 90s are expected as a cold front pushes into Kansas. This front is expected to stall over Kansas on Wednesday. Overall, not much heat relief through Friday.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Lifeguard saves boy from drowning at Kansas waterpark

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Lifeguards at Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park in Derby performed a water rescue Friday, according to a statement from the city. Just before 9p.m. a lifeguard identified a 3-year-old boy under water in the children’s area of the pool and performed a water rescue. Derby Fire...
DERBY, KS
KAKE TV

Warning for Wichita drivers, pavement buckling due to heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - This week, it’s not rain or snow creating a sticky situation for Wichita drivers. Instead, it’s intense heat. The City of Wichita said pavement buckling is fairly common, especially in the summer. “I damaged one of my rims in a pothole, driver Fiorella Dozier...
WICHITA, KS

