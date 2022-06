Colleen DeCourcy’s planned retirement ended up becoming little more than an extended vacation. The creative executive had ascended to arguably the best job in the advertising world, co-president and chief creative officer of Wieden+Kennedy, where she helped the agency reach new heights, helping it do what it had legendarily done for Nike for decades for other A-list brands such as Ford and McDonald’s. But as she said when she announced her retirement last December, “You can’t be a huge advocate for change and not ever think it means you. If you really believe that injecting new thinking, new blood, and new dynamics into a company like Wieden only makes it more interesting, then at a certain point, you change yourself out, too.”

