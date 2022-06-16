New rules that will provide Oregonians with limited English proficiency with interpreting services for health care take effect July 1st
New rules that will require health care providers reimbursed with public funds to work with credentialed health care interpreters qualified or certified by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) will go into effect on July 1st. The rules drafted by OHA reflect changes in the requirement for health care interpreting...
OREGON - The most recent leader of Oregon’s "State of Jefferson" movement, Bob Chard, has endorsed the "Greater Idaho" movement. According to organizers with the Greater Idaho movement, which seeks to move the border and make a number of Oregon counties part of Idaho, Chard said that the effort might have a better chance of success than movements that attempt to create an entirely new state out of a part of Oregon.
EUGENE, Ore.-- Some of Oregon's youngest children could soon become eligible for the COVID vaccine. The CDC and FDA have approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages six months to five years and the Moderna vaccine for children ages six months to six years. Eugene parent Allison Hansen said she's...
Industry experts, Oregon officials, office candidates and lawmakers from around the state converged onto Hermiston Thursday and Friday for the Eastern Oregon Economic Summit. Hosted by the Eastern Oregon Women’s Coalition (EOWC), the two-day event gave private and public sector attendees insight into the region’s economy and how to tap into its potential.
Oregon Dept. of Forestry release – Salem, Ore.—Oregon is experiencing increasingly extreme fire seasons with devastating impacts. Keeping fires small is critical to protecting Oregonians, their communities and the state’s natural resources from wildfire and mitigating those impacts. The sooner a new fire is spotted, the faster resources can be sent out to fight it. Cameras are a vital detection tool that help response agencies keep watch over millions of acres of forestland, as well as rural and urban communities. As with all technology, detection cameras are evolving. As new functionality and systems continue to emerge, a new committee was created by the Governor’s Office earlier this year to create a coordinated statewide approach to ensure that camera systems operated by the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Hazards Lab at University of Oregon (OHAZ@UO) are integrated, interoperable, and complementary. The Wildfire Detection Camera Interoperability Committee’s mission is to build relationships, increase wildfire detection camera interoperability and resilience, ensure cross jurisdictional/cross-governmental communications and cooperation, and identify and implement best practices across the all-risk emergency operations ecosystem. The array of ForestWatch cameras feed into multiple dedicated detection centers staffed by highly trained operators that have a proven track record of fire discovery. ALERTWildfire expands camera access to local first responders and provides situational awareness to the public. Joint planning is underway to further build out this network of cameras to complete a statewide infrastructure and to integrate the camera imagery of both platforms so that fire and emergency managers can have immediate situational awareness of fire events. Deployment of University of Oregon’s ALERTWildfire camera system, in conjunction with ODF’s ForestWatch system, will achieve a shared goal of reliable, transparent, and efficient monitoring and response for the sake of fire resiliency in Oregon. Committee members include: the Governor’s Office; Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF); Oregon Hazards Lab at University of Oregon (OHAZ@UO; Public Safety Agencies; Fire Agencies; Emergency Managers; United States Forest Service; Bureau of Land Management; Tribal Representation; Statewide Interoperability Coordinator. Senate Bill 762 (2021) funded an expansion of ODF’s ForestWatch camera system that currently covers ODF jurisdictions as well as neighboring federal partner and wildland-urban interface lands. OHAZ@UO operates the ALERTWildfire system in Oregon that currently covers additional federal, state, county, private, urban, wildland-urban interface and other jurisdictions.
The Oregon State Hospital will make some immediate changes to ease overcrowding, its top official confirmed following a court-ordered review of the hospital’s admissions backlog. Superintendent Dolly Matteucci said the hospital will change its policies this month in three areas: admitting patients more quickly, taking steps to change its...
SALEM, Oregon – As part of its mission, the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) in partnership with the public and our partners creates a statewide historic preservation plan every five years to identify what is special about Oregon and how best to preserve it for future generations. The plan addresses identifying and preserving historic places, collections, and traditional practices, educating the public about the State’s history, and building support for the organizations that curate our state’s cultural legacy.
Todd Ouzts let his guard down this week for perhaps the first time in two years and quickly regretted it. After spending most of the pandemic isolated at home with his wife, Ouzts went to a Home Depot Monday, maskless, to buy a garage door opener. The 60-year-old semi-retired stop-motion animator had already received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and figured he was as prepared as he could be to transition back to a more normal life.
Fraser Holmes, along with 600,000 other Oregonians, began collecting unemployment in the spring of 2020 after losing his job to a layoff triggered by the pandemic. Unlike most other Oregonians, though, he didn’t get to keep the money. His former employer challenged his eligibility for benefits after Holmes tried to start his own business, and he had to pay it back.
OHA report, June 16, 2022 – Cases: 1,583, 789,698 total; Deaths: 0 new, 7,721 total; Hospitalized: 303, one more than Wednesday. CHW report, June 16, 2022 – New cases: 40; Active cases: 357; Hospitalizations: 7; New deaths: 0, 154 total; Total cases: 11,538.
Earlier today, the Oregon Health Authority reported the first probable case in Oregon of human MPXV. hMPXV is the human version of monkeypox. The man is isolated and following recommendations from public health officials. The CDC is running tests to confirm if it is hMPXV.
A new CDC map on county-level community risks now recommends residents in three new Oregon counties to wear masks indoors based on the prevalence of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance, which was released online on Thursday evening, puts three new counties at high risk: Hood River County, Coos County and Curry County.
Boardman, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued a revised penalty to the Port of Morrow for additional violations involving overapplication of wastewater containing nitrogen to agricultural fields in the Lower Umatilla Basin, an area with longstanding groundwater contamination. DEQ issued the original penalty in January. The additional violations increase the fine by $800,000, from $1.3 million to $2.1 million.
When in doubt, stay out - Increasing temperatures create potential for toxins in water As summer approaches, and more communities and recreational areas around the state begin reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reminds people heading outdoors to be on the look-out for cyanobacteria blooms that can produce toxins in Oregon lakes, rivers and reservoirs. Cyanobacteria are beneficial bacteria found worldwide in all freshwater. Under the right conditions — when weather, sunlight, water temperature, nutrients and water chemistry are ideal — cyanobacteria can multiply into blooms in any water body. Many blooms are harmless, but some can...
State extends moratorium for tenants with pending rent assistance applicationsThousands of tenants across Oregon facing housing insecurity will lose access to a key protection against nonpayment evictions if they have not submitted documentation by the end of June. Under Senate Bill 891, passed by lawmakers during the special session in December 2021, tenants can be protected from eviction for a "Safe Harbor" period as long as they have pending applications for rent relief from the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program or through one of 17 licensed community-action agencies statewide. To be eligible for these protections, renters must submit to their...
The Oregon Health Authority reported an average of 1,500 new COVID-19 cases per day statewide over the last week. The rise in cases has put Lane, Douglas and Jackson counties back into the CDC-designated “high” category for transmission. Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O’Keefe says they took into account both the number of cases and hospitalizations to determine risk.
Jackson County, OR — More COVID-era renter protections are expiring soon. Renters across Oregon will be at risk of eviction for non-payment at the end of June if they have not submitted to their landlord proof of applying for rental assistance from the state under the 'Safe Harbor' laws extended last year.
Oregon’s new program to vet major health care mergers and acquisitions has its first customer. A New York-based investment firm has requested Oregon Health Authority approval to buy a majority stake in a nationwide chain of 441 hospice, community care and palliative facilities, and two of the hospice facilities are in Oregon: Kindred Hospice in Lake Oswego and Kindred Hospice in Salem.
Oregon added over 6,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate for Deschutes County is at 3.5% and isn’t too far away from the pre-pandemic low of 3.3%. And yet, industries across Central Oregon are struggling to find employees as the summer tourism months arrive shortly. “It’s a little overwhelming,”...
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow Near Eagle Point; Seizes 12k Plants, 3k Lbs. Processed Cannabis; Code Enforcement Fines Total $67k. EAGLE POINT,...
