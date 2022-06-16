ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Urgent Directives Issued by the Feds for MBTA Safety

By 617eva
liveboston617.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe T is one of the oldest subway systems in the nation and with that age comes major issues that aren’t being fixed. In 2021 and 2022, the MBTA has experience many incidents that have risked the safety of passengers. There have been six mainline derailments, accidents involving escalators, station facilities...

liveboston617.org

NECN

Staffing Shortages Lead to Longer Wait Times at MBTA Stations

The MBTA has announced extended wait times at stations on the Blue, Orange and Red Line. Trains on the Blue Line are expected to arrive at stations every seven minutes compared to the previous five. The Orange Line will run every 10 minutes in the morning, and 11 minutes in...
ORANGE, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA reducing Red, Orange, Blue Line service starting Monday

BOSTON - The MBTA says it will start running fewer trains on the Red, Orange and Blue lines, starting Monday.Riders will have to wait about an extra five minutes for a train as the lines will now "mirror typical Saturday schedules for the subway" on weekdays through the summer, the T said in an announcement Friday afternoon. There are no changes to any service on the Green Line.The MBTA says its doing this because it doesn't have enough dispatchers, a problem that federal inspectors flagged earlier this week."With a limited number of dispatchers, these new timetables allow the MBTA to schedule dispatchers in compliance with Federal Transit Administration directives, and continue delivering service in a safe and reliable manner," the T said in a statement.The agency said it will increase service if conditions change or it's able to add staff "The MBTA is exploring multiple options to add capacity at the Control Center, including an aggressive recruitment campaign, offering bonuses, and potentially hiring back former dispatchers," the T said.There will be one exception to the revised summer schedule. There will be regular weekday service for the 4th of July in the afternoon and evening.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Residents, businesses take Cambridge to court over bike lanes

Since 2019, a municipal ordinance in Cambridge has required that local street reconstruction projects include the addition of separated bike lanes. A plan for 25 miles of protected cyclist lanes to be built over five to seven years was adopted the next year. But some residents and business owners want to keep further construction from moving forward.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Mass. residents deserve inflation relief

A FEW OF US are old enough to remember the last severe bout with inflation four decades ago. My first mortgage right out of college was a whopping 12 5/8 percent. Gas and food prices were through the roof, and families fell further and further behind despite rising wages. In...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison in $13 million Paycheck Protection Program scheme

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston in connection with filing fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $13 million in forgivable loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration for COVID-19 relief through the Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
BOSTON, MA
westobserver.com

Ever wonder why Mass. bridges are lit with different colors?

When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

LGBTQ-friendly housing project breaks ground in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston development that’s billed as New England’s first LGBTQ-friendly senior affordable housing project broke ground Friday. The Pryde will convert the former William Barton Rogers Middle School in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood into 74 units of mixed-income housing for seniors. The project...
BOSTON, MA
everettleader.com

MAYOR TO COOPERATE WITH FEDERAL PROBE

Mayor Carlo DeMaria has informed US Attorney Rachel Rollins that he will cooperate fully with the probe she has launched into allegations of racism, discrimination and retaliation in Everett at the highest level of government. Rollins has demanded that city records concerning racism and discrimination be handed. over to her...
EVERETT, MA
whdh.com

Thousands celebrate Juneteenth in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people celebrated Juneteenth across Boston over the weekend after two years of virtual events. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and was declared a federal holiday last year. At Hyde Park, community leaders told crowds that while slavery was officially ended with the freeing of slaves in Galveston, Texas, the U.S. is still facing its effects.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Interstate 95 in Providence reopens after being shut down by police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police reopened Interstate 95 in Providence after it was briefly closed on Friday morning. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that the closure near Eddy Street section of the roadway was because of a medical emergency. That part of the highway was reopened just...
homenewshere.com

Massachusetts mental health bill headed to Senate

(The Center Square) – A bill that would address long-standing issues in mental health care and delivery in Massachusetts is headed to the Senate. House Bill 4879, sponsored by the House Committee on Ways and Means, passed in a 155-0 vote on Thursday and focuses on acute psychiatric care and crisis response in the mental health sector. In addition, the bill focuses on youth and community-based behavioral health initiatives, provides investments in the work force, and enforces existing parity laws in behavioral health.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury tells residents to ‘take a hike’

TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library has partnered with the town Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the open space conservation parcels in town. Walks are guided by Bruce Shick of the...
TEWKSBURY, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

We’re playing catchup on democracy in Mass.

EVERYWHERE WE TURN, America faces existential threats to our democracy. Voting rights. Economic downturn. Candidates for office from local municipalities to the highest in the land suggest that election results don’t matter. Voter suppression efforts disenfranchise communities of color. Government stalemate. These threats impact our ability to advance economic, racial, and social justice.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Second-annual Juneteenth celebration held in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood

BOSTON — The second-annual, community-wide Juneteenth celebration in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood was held on Saturday, one day before the official federal holiday. Music and dancing filled Martini Memorial Shell Park for "Juneteenth Joy: Focus on Freedom." Booths were also set up in the park to help educate people about the Juneteenth holiday.
BOSTON, MA

