Are you looking for things to do as we get ready to celebrate America's independence once again? We've seen one of Missoula's signature 4th of July events get put on the back burner already as the annual event at Southgate Mall has been canceled this year. But the fun will go on at Fort Missoula as the Historical Museum gets set to put on their 46th Annual 4th at the Fort Celebration! After not being able to hold the event in 2020, and having a bit of a scaled-back version last year, they're ready for 4th at the Fort to be a full-force celebration once agian.

