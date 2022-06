A previously reported bantamweight headliner between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera now has an official location. Cruz and Vera will square off in a five-round main event at a UFC Fight Night event in San Diego on Aug. 13, the promotion announced Saturday. A venue for the card was not revealed, however. The fight will be something of a home game for Cruz, who is anchored at the San Diego-based camp Alliance MMA.

UFC ・ 10 HOURS AGO