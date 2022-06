In response to the Governor signing the anti-immigration bill, SB 1808, Florida House Democrats provided the following statements:. “As a person of Cuban descent living in Florida, I am appalled by the cruelty being waged against different groups of people. This anti-immigration bill would have made Operation Pedro Pan illegal based on the provisions detailed in this now law,” said Representative Susan L. Valdés (D-Tampa). “Our state depends on at least 200,000 migrant and seasonal farmworkers annually. During a time where inflation is hurting hard working Floridians’ pockets the most, this will adversely impact our agriculture industry–an industry that generates $7 billion in state revenue.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO