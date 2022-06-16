Chris Simms already ranks Joe Burrow as top five QB

One of the more interesting, and sometimes heavily scrutinized, lists each offseason is the top-40 quarterback list from former quarterback and NBC Sports contributor Chris Simms.

He’s been known to have his fair share of critics on his list over the years. But his ranking this year of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may have fans quite excited.

Simms ranked Burrow as his No. 4 quarterback. “Joe’s the man,” Simms said. “The guy can just play. Period.”

Simms mentions how he believes Burrow is near the top of just about every category you can think of when it comes to discussing quarterbacks.

Interestingly, all four of Simms top quarterbacks come from the AFC, as Burrow came in behind No. 1 Josh Allen, No. 2 Patrick Mahomes and No. 3 Justin Herbert.

Take that how you will, but it’s also another reminder of how loaded the AFC is with great, young quarterbacks.

Burrow is growing and on his way to becoming an elite quarterback and entering the conversation with Allen and Mahomes.