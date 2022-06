Oil and gas production in Texas rose month on month, according to the latest preliminary figures from the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC). The preliminary reported total volume of crude oil in Texas in March was 110.9 million barrels, equating to 3.57 million barrels per day, the RRC highlighted. The preliminary reported total volume of natural gas in March was 829.45 billion cubic feet, equating to 26.75 billion cubic feet per day, the RRC revealed.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO