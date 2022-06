MISSOULA, Mont. - With flooding impacting river levels across Montana, especially with warm temperatures moving in and some of us looking to cool off. Missoula Office of Emergency Management Director, Adriane Beck shares, that for us here in western Montana, the Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers are running very high right now with flooding waters coming in from Deer Lodge, with warm temperatures potentially adding to those water levels.

