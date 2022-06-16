Valdosta : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Valdosta, Georgia

VALDOSTA – A Wiregrass Welding student and GOAL Winner earns a gold medal and a new car for a mermaid sculture. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Welding student is making a name for himself throughout Georgia. Ryan Degner was named the Technical College System of Georgia’s (TCSG) Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) Winner for 2022 in April, and in March he earned a gold medal in the Welding Sculpture Competition at the State SkillsUSA competition. “The entire Wiregrass community is so proud of Ryan and all of his accomplishments,” shared Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements. “He is such a humble leader and to hear his winning speech and to watch his eyes light up as he speaks of his passion for welding, motivates all who hear.”

