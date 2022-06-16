ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Valdosta, Georgia

By Shameem
nomadlawyer.org
 5 days ago

The transportation system was launched by Via, a transit company. Via, a global company...

nomadlawyer.org

valdostatoday.com

Wiregrass student wins gold metal, new car

VALDOSTA – A Wiregrass Welding student and GOAL Winner earns a gold medal and a new car for a mermaid sculture. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Welding student is making a name for himself throughout Georgia. Ryan Degner was named the Technical College System of Georgia’s (TCSG) Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) Winner for 2022 in April, and in March he earned a gold medal in the Welding Sculpture Competition at the State SkillsUSA competition. “The entire Wiregrass community is so proud of Ryan and all of his accomplishments,” shared Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements. “He is such a humble leader and to hear his winning speech and to watch his eyes light up as he speaks of his passion for welding, motivates all who hear.”
WALB 10

Cairo Black-owned businesses celebrate Juneteenth

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgians used the entire weekend to celebrate Juneteeth. At the Carousel, Saturday’s event was about putting the spotlight on Black History, so the community can move forward in the future. Andrea Copeland, owner of the carousel, said hosting the Juneteenth event was important to her...
WCTV

Hundreds without power in South Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - As of 12 p.m., 712 people were without power after a line of storms moved through the area. Georgia Power is reporting the bulk of outages are in Echols County with about 613 being reported. GPC does not currently have an estimated time for when power...
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta Tactical Unit hosts active shooter training

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Dept. Tactical Operation Unit hosted the Valdosta Fire Department in joint active shooter training. According to the City of Valdosta Facebook page, the Tactical Operation Unit and the Valdosta Fire Department joined together for active shooter training at the Valdosta Early College Academy campus. The training is to prepare first responders for a active shooter situation.
The Georgia Sun

12 Georgia businesses raided for gambling violations

The GBI executed search warrants on 12 businesses suspected of gambling violations. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashburn Police Department, the Sycamore Police Department, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office; and in cooperation with the Tifton Judicial Circuit and the Georgia Lottery Corporation, executed 12 search warrants in Tifton, Sylvester, Ashburn and Sycamore, for violations of Georgia’s gambling laws and in furtherance of additional investigation.
CNHI

Celebrating Juneteenth: Parade, courthouse honors mark holiday

TIFTON — Juneteenth festivities kicked off Saturday morning with a parade through downtown and recognitions at the Tift County courthouse. It was the eighth annual ceremony in Tifton. After riding in the parade on horseback, Anthony Payne offered a prayer at the courthouse. Corrie Albert aided Rue’Nette Melton emceed...
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta Sanitation announces holiday schedule

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s Sanitation Division garbage pick-up schedule changes for holiday observance. The City of Valdosta will be CLOSED on Monday, June 20th in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The Sanitation Division Will Not pick-up any garbage on June 20th. Citizens who normally have their...
WCTV

Update: Victim identified in Lanier Co. fatal shooting

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - One person is confirmed dead in a shooting that happened Saturday night, according to a Facebook post by Lanier County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on Saturday a 911 call came in at 10:46 p.m. regarding people being shot on Highway 221 North.
douglasnow.com

2021 CHS graduate loses life in Lanier County shooting

Savion McRae, a 2021 graduate of Coffee High School, lost his life in a shooting that occurred in Lanier County Saturday night. According to law enforcement officials, three individuals from Coffee County — McRae, Tremayne Newton, and Takevion Stozier — were at a party in Lanier County. While at the party, something happened between the Coffee group and several other attendees.
WALB 10

Why it’s important to celebrate Juneteenth

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - People all over the country are observing the Juneteenth holiday this weekend, but not everyone knows what the holiday means. Juneteenth is a day in African-American history that recognized the official end of slavery in the United States. While some Black people don’t celebrate the day because they say there’s still inequality in America.
WALB 10

Whigham mayor passes away

WHIGHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Whigham has passed away. George Trulock, the mayor of the small Grady County town, died on Monday. His business Trulock Chokes took to Facebook and said the mayor died after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer. “He worked tirelessly for 40 years to...
CNHI

Major Lowndes employer closing

VALDOSTA — A major employer in Valdosta is going out of business at the end of the month. Fresh Beginnings — more recently doing business as Tincredible Treats — will close June 30, according to a statement on the company’s website. Founded in 1985 by Judy...
donalsonvillenews.com

Two additional arrests made in local dog fighting case

Two additional men have been arrested on felony dog fighting and commercial gambling charges bringing the total number of arrests to twenty in the April 24 bust of a major dog fighting ring in the southern portion of Seminole County. On June 6th, Terrance F. Davis, age 43, turned himself...
valdostatoday.com

Officer involved shooting in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A 32-year-old man has died following an Officer Involved Shooting at a home on Ginger Trail in Valdosta. The man involved in this OIS is identified as Timothy Adams, age 32, of Valdosta. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. Valdosta, GA (June 14, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer...
wfxl.com

Douglas man arrested for death of Atkinson County woman

A Douglas man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Atkinson County woman. The GBI has arrested and charged 43-year-old Marcus Hunt, of Douglas, Georgia, with felony murder and aggravated assault. On Wednesday, June 15, the Pearson Police Department requested the GBI to conduct a death investigation.
