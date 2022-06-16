ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clewiston, FL

Clewiston agricultural property sells for $2.68 million

By Adam Regan
gulfshorebusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitchell and Paula Hancock purchased a 1,060-acre agricultural...

www.gulfshorebusiness.com

gulfshorebusiness.com

Previous Everglades Wonder Gardens restaurant facing demolition

After the Bonita Springs City Council unanimously decided recently to pursue demolishing the former Everglades Wonder Gardens restaurant on Old 41 Road, the city’s Historic Preservation Board and Historical Society have been speaking out strongly to save the building. City Council based its decision on the high cost necessary...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Valerie’s House breaking ground on new home in Fort Myers

Valerie’s House is set to break ground Friday on its new 7,000-square-foot facility at 3551 Shoemaker Lane, off Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard, in Fort Myers. The facility will provide wrap-around services, such as individual grief counseling to support families who need it. A total of $2.5 million has been raised toward the $3 million cost of the new home. The city of Fort Myers donated the land under a lease of $1 a year for 99 years.
FORT MYERS, FL
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
City
Clewiston, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Food in ‘bucket previously containing pool sanitizer,’ roaches ‘alive in oven’ among issues that shut 3 restaurants

Cockroaches crawling inside the cracks of kitchen walls and using the drive-through window, plus rice stored in a bucket “previously containing pool sanitizer,” were among the issues that shut two South Florida restaurants last week. State inspectors also forced a temporary closure of a third restaurant due to violations including live flies found swarming around the kitchen and bar. The South ...
BOCANEWSNOW

In Seven Bridges, Another Attempt To Oust The Board, Led By 78-Year-Old

With GL Homes No Longer Subsidizing Community, Homeowners Shocked By Cost Of Living In Florida. REPEATED CRIES: ”SURVEY! SURVEY! SURVEY!” REALTOR: “It’s Not A Russian Prison. Move.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A small but vocal group of homeowners in the 701-house community […] The article In Seven Bridges, Another Attempt To Oust The Board, Led By 78-Year-Old appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
#County Road#Lsi Companies
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Locals are struggling to make rent. A look at what they’re giving up, and how it could affect South Florida’s economy

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Visitors in their own town’: How much tourism is too much? Delray Beach officials grappling with growing issue

After a sluggish two years, tourists are making their way back to Delray Beach, flocking to the city’s vibrant downtown on Atlantic Avenue at a pace that’s set to exceed pre-pandemic levels. But as tourism numbers begin to rise, city officials are asking: How many tourists do we actually want in Delray? That’s the issue commissioners are grappling with as they craft the city’s long-term vision ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
treasurecoast.com

Statement from the City of Port St. Lucie regarding Waste Pro’s Notice of Intent to Appeal

Statement from the City of Port St. Lucie regarding Waste Pro’s Notice of Intent to Appeal. Earlier this month, a Judge ordered Waste Pro to make its best efforts to comply with its contractual obligations to the City and its residents. The ruling was clear: Waste Pro, to the best of its ability, should do the job it has contractually agreed and is being paid to do.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca condo association sued a unit owner who asked to see financial records. Now she owes $395,554 in legal fees.

When Eileen Breitkreutz filed a request to inspect her condo association’s financial records six years ago, she had no idea it would spark six years of litigation and a $395,554 judgment against her. Now, the registered nurse and single mother is talking to bankruptcy lawyers to find out whether she’ll be able to keep her home. “I don’t know how they can do this. I don’t know why nobody stops ...
bocamag.com

Weinroth Gets Competitor and GL Homes After More Homes in Ag Reserve

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth, a Democrat who represents Boca Raton and Delray Beach, got a last-minute challenge for a second term. For most of the last year, it appeared that Weinroth would draw no opposition. Though Democrats hold six of the seven commission seats and Weinroth won a comparatively narrow victory in 2018—eight points—despite heavily outspending his opponent, the county party seemed uninterested in fielding a candidate with strong name recognition.
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in head-on collision on McGregor in south Fort Myers

A 27-year-old Lehigh Acres woman is dead following a head-on collision on McGregor Boulevard early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cypress Lake Drive in south Fort Myers. Troopers said the woman was traveling south in a sedan when she crossed the median...
FORT MYERS, FL
WPBF News 25

Bear sighting in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed a bear sighting in the Village of Royal Palm Beach Saturday. The bear was seen near Crestwood and Royal Palm Beach boulevards around 8 a.m. "There’s a jogger, so I’m looking at this jogger and...
myboca.us

Beach Closure in Effect in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Feb. 2, 2022 Due to a barge and tugboat that have breached the shores of South Beach between Deerfield and City of Boca Raton city limits, the beach will be CLOSED until further notice. The closure extends from Osceola Drive to the Deerfield pier. Closures may extend into the weekend. This is an active situation, and we will continue to keep our residents informed with the most up to date information.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Mega South Florida hiring event offering over 8,000 jobs

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Employers from Miami, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be interviewing potential employees on the spot at the Mega Job Fair. The event will be held at the FLA Live Arena located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on June 23.

