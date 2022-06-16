Clewiston agricultural property sells for $2.68 million

Fort Myers City Council will consider at Tuesday’s meeting selling 36 acres of city-owned land at 5600 Lee Boulevard to a private company for hundreds of thousands of dollars less than what it was appraised for six years ago. The new agreement on Tuesday’s council meeting agenda, known as...
After the Bonita Springs City Council unanimously decided recently to pursue demolishing the former Everglades Wonder Gardens restaurant on Old 41 Road, the city’s Historic Preservation Board and Historical Society have been speaking out strongly to save the building. City Council based its decision on the high cost necessary...
Valerie’s House is set to break ground Friday on its new 7,000-square-foot facility at 3551 Shoemaker Lane, off Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard, in Fort Myers. The facility will provide wrap-around services, such as individual grief counseling to support families who need it. A total of $2.5 million has been raised toward the $3 million cost of the new home. The city of Fort Myers donated the land under a lease of $1 a year for 99 years.
Cockroaches crawling inside the cracks of kitchen walls and using the drive-through window, plus rice stored in a bucket “previously containing pool sanitizer,” were among the issues that shut two South Florida restaurants last week. State inspectors also forced a temporary closure of a third restaurant due to violations including live flies found swarming around the kitchen and bar. The South ...
PORT ST. LUCIE – A key element of the City’s riverfront Port District will soon become a reality after the City Council on Monday night approved a contract for the construction of the unique Pioneer Park Playground and other park improvements. The City Council awarded a contract to...
A Florida federal grand jury has charged a Coral Springs police officer with fraudulently applying to the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) for a COVID-19 relief advance grant and a low-interest loan. According to the Indictment unsealed Friday in federal district court, Jason Scott Carter,
Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
After a sluggish two years, tourists are making their way back to Delray Beach, flocking to the city’s vibrant downtown on Atlantic Avenue at a pace that’s set to exceed pre-pandemic levels. But as tourism numbers begin to rise, city officials are asking: How many tourists do we actually want in Delray? That’s the issue commissioners are grappling with as they craft the city’s long-term vision ...
Statement from the City of Port St. Lucie regarding Waste Pro’s Notice of Intent to Appeal. Earlier this month, a Judge ordered Waste Pro to make its best efforts to comply with its contractual obligations to the City and its residents. The ruling was clear: Waste Pro, to the best of its ability, should do the job it has contractually agreed and is being paid to do.
When Eileen Breitkreutz filed a request to inspect her condo association’s financial records six years ago, she had no idea it would spark six years of litigation and a $395,554 judgment against her. Now, the registered nurse and single mother is talking to bankruptcy lawyers to find out whether she’ll be able to keep her home. “I don’t know how they can do this. I don’t know why nobody stops ...
Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth, a Democrat who represents Boca Raton and Delray Beach, got a last-minute challenge for a second term. For most of the last year, it appeared that Weinroth would draw no opposition. Though Democrats hold six of the seven commission seats and Weinroth won a comparatively narrow victory in 2018—eight points—despite heavily outspending his opponent, the county party seemed uninterested in fielding a candidate with strong name recognition.
A 27-year-old Lehigh Acres woman is dead following a head-on collision on McGregor Boulevard early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cypress Lake Drive in south Fort Myers. Troopers said the woman was traveling south in a sedan when she crossed the median...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed a bear sighting in the Village of Royal Palm Beach Saturday. The bear was seen near Crestwood and Royal Palm Beach boulevards around 8 a.m. "There’s a jogger, so I’m looking at this jogger and...
Boca Raton, FL – Feb. 2, 2022 Due to a barge and tugboat that have breached the shores of South Beach between Deerfield and City of Boca Raton city limits, the beach will be CLOSED until further notice. The closure extends from Osceola Drive to the Deerfield pier. Closures may extend into the weekend. This is an active situation, and we will continue to keep our residents informed with the most up to date information.
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Employers from Miami, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be interviewing potential employees on the spot at the Mega Job Fair. The event will be held at the FLA Live Arena located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on June 23.
