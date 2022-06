Good news for fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty: The hit Amazon Prime Video series has already been renewed for a second season. The not-so-good news, though, is that Season 2 doesn’t have a release date yet. So if you’re itching to spend more time with Belly and the boys at Cousins Beach, you’ll unfortunately have to wait an unknown amount of time to do so. But there *is* one more bit of good news. The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on a book trilogy by author Jenny Han, so really dedicated fans can look to the books to find out what happens next. If you’re itching to learn what might happen in Season 2, then you can look to the book sequel, It’s Not Summer Without You, for some possible answers.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO