Eric Stout News

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon said he is embracing the competition for the starting role against Javonte Williams. “I told [GM George Paton] I’m not going to lay down,” Gordon said, via BroncosWire. “I’m not going to lay down, man. I’ve always had that mindset that I have to go get it and that they’re bringing someone in here to take your job. I know a lot of people are wanting me to take a backseat. I get it. It’s been like that for a while. It was like that when I was with the Chargers. Everyone wanted Austin [Ekeler] to start. I just come out here and do my thing.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO