Eric Stout News

Chicago, IL

 4 days ago

Cubs DFA Eric Stout, Select Adrian Sampson To Break Losing Streak At...

The Yankees' best free agent signing is providing insane value

The New York Yankees didn’t make any significant splashes in free agency this past off-season, rather depending on some familiar faces. General manager Brian Cashman has looked to the trade market as a supplement for positions rather than signing big-money players, especially with Aaron Judge’s monster deal waiting in the wings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Report: Dodgers eyeing trade for outfielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be in no danger of missing out on the playoffs this year, despite the recent injury to stud outfielder Mookie Betts. They currently hold only a 1/2 game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West, but with the expanded playoffs this year, it would be a stunner if Los Angeles missed the postseason all together this fall for the first time since 2012.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chicago, IL
Nationals manager Dave Martinez ejected after awful obstruction call

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected from Friday night’s 8-7 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of a doubleheader after arguing a bad call. The Phillies were batting with the game tied 6-6 in the top of the 10th. They had runners on second and third with one out. J.T. Realmuto hit a soft liner up the middle. Nats shortstop Luis Garcia was going after the ball but made contact with baserunner Rhys Hoskins and fell down.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brian Urlacher shares which NFL QB was the toughest to face

Chicago Bears legend Brian Urlacher faced a lot of tough opponents during his storied 13-year career, but one stood out above the rest. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, Urlacher was asked about the quarterbacks he’s played and which presented the toughest challenge. Without hesitation, he named Chicago’s primary rival: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Mets' Jeff McNeil exits game vs. Marlins with apparent injury

The first-place New York Mets began the final day of spring by promoting popular first baseman and outfielder Dominic Smith back to the active roster from Triple-A Syracuse and by placing right-handed relief pitcher Seth Lugo on the paternity list ahead of Monday afternoon's home game against the Miami Marlins.
MIAMI, FL
Yankees Injury Updates: 3 important bullpen arms making a comeback

The New York Yankees’ bullpen has been stellar the past few weeks, despite facing adversity in the injury department. Losing Aroldis Chapman to an Achilles tendinitis issue, Jonathan Loáisiga to shoulder inflammation, and still battling without Zack Britton, recovering from Tommy John surgery, the unit has played above expectations.
MLB
Eric Stout
Adrian Sampson
Bradley Beal has reportedly decided on future with Wizards

Bradley Beal has apparently made a decision on his future with the Washington Wizards, but he isn’t ready to reveal it just yet. In an interview published Saturday with Josh Robbins of The Athletic, Beal said that his mind was made up as far as his playing future is concerned. Beal opted not to provide further details, however, saying that “it would be improper to discuss any potential future contract” while he’s finishing out his current one.
NBA
Russell Wilson shares why he wanted trade to Broncos

Russell Wilson had some specific criteria in mind when it came to his desired trade destinations. The Pro Bowl quarterback was dealt from Seattle to Denver over the offseason. Wilson says that he had three wishes when it came to his new team. Speaking to reporters Friday during the 2022...
DENVER, CO
Lions Fans Have A Right To Be Upset About Matthew Stafford Trade

Last season saw the Detroit Lions start off the season by trading their franchise quarterback, Matthew Stafford, to the Rams. In making that trade, the Lions got plenty of draft picks for their franchise quarterback. However, the team who saw an instant benefit in the deal were the Rams, as...
DETROIT, MI
After Rockets traded Christian Wood, could Eric Gordon be next?

With [Christian] Wood gone, the next notable Rockets player to keep an eye on in the trade market is Eric Gordon. At the trade deadline, multiple rival executives who spoke with HoopsHype said the Rockets were holding onto Gordon if the organization couldn’t get a projected first-round draft pick near the late teens or early 20s in return. It’s unclear if the Rockets will move away from that stance or not with the draft nearing.
HOUSTON, TX
76ers target Bradley Beal has chosen his next team, but won't say who

One of the Philadelphia 76ers‘ rumored primary targets this offseason has supposedly decided which team he will play for next. Current Washington Wizard Bradley Beal sat down for an interview with The Athletic and discussed his NBA future while hosting the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Benjamin Banneker basketball court refurbishment project. Bradley Beal — a rumored target of the Sixers — told Josh Robbins of The Athletic that he knows who his next team is; he’s just not ready to tell.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Broncos, Orlando Brown, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon said he is embracing the competition for the starting role against Javonte Williams. “I told [GM George Paton] I’m not going to lay down,” Gordon said, via BroncosWire. “I’m not going to lay down, man. I’ve always had that mindset that I have to go get it and that they’re bringing someone in here to take your job. I know a lot of people are wanting me to take a backseat. I get it. It’s been like that for a while. It was like that when I was with the Chargers. Everyone wanted Austin [Ekeler] to start. I just come out here and do my thing.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Mets recall Dominic Smith from Triple-A

Back on the final day of May, the New York Mets optioned popular first baseman and outfielder Dominic Smith to Triple-A Syracuse amid his well-noted struggles at the plate. At the time of the demotion, Smith was batting just .186, and he hadn't hit a single home run on the season.
MLB
Three former Bucks that should return to Milwaukee in 2022-23

The Milwaukee Bucks fell short of their ultimate goal of repeating as NBA Champions this past season. Fortunately, the team has Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday to form the base for another championship run next year. However, in order for that to happen, the team needs to improve its roster in other areas. While there is a great deal of rumor surrounding who the Bucks may target in the draft or via trade, perhaps the team would do well to look back at some of their former players who are now free agents.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Is Aaron Rodgers Turning Into Brett Favre In Green Bay?

When fans think about talented quarterbacks over the last 30 years, two Green Bay Packers QBs make the list. They are Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. However, both quarterbacks have a deep past with fans in Green Bay. With Favre, he was the first quarterback to get the team back...
GREEN BAY, WI
Protective order against Rajon Rondo dismissed

The emergency protective order filed against NBA point guard Rajon Rondo last month has been dismissed, TMZ Sports reported on Monday. Court documents show that Rondo and Ashley Bachelor "reached an agreement," although details of that agreement have not been made public. A judge ordered a dismissal of the petition on June 16.
CLEVELAND, OH
Three impact players the Hornets can target via trade

This offseason, Charlotte Hornets want to add proven players who can help them immediately in 2022-23. And they are reportedly willing to give up either of their first-round picks in the NBA Draft to do so. The Hornets took a notable step forward in their rebuild this season by finishing...
CHARLOTTE, NC

