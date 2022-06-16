Celebrate America at the Annual Palm Bay Independence Day Celebration

The City of Palm Bay’s Annual Independence Day Celebration will return to the Palm Bay Campus of Eastern Florida State College, 250 Community College Pkwy SE, this year. The celebration will be held on Saturday, July 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. with fireworks capping off the evening around 9:15 p.m. In addition to the fireworks, the event will feature more than 20 food trucks, vendors, live music, and a kids’ zone with free inflatables, games, and face painting.

Blue Stone Circle, who last played the event in 2018, will be our band again this year. Their repertoire is a mix of pop, rock, blues/funk, modern and hard rock, beach music, and all the old standards!

A limited number of paid VIP parking spaces are available for the event. Passes cost $20 per vehicle and can be purchased at www.PBFL.org/IndependenceDay. VIP passes cannot be purchased the day of the event. Tickets will be available until June 30th or until they are sold out. Proceeds from parking passes will go to the Palm Bay Disaster Relief Committee.

The City of Palm Bay's Disaster Relief Committee was established on October 3rd, 2017, following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Harvey. The Disaster Relief Committee was born out of the simple idea that we, as individuals, can help to make a huge difference in the lives of those who have experienced a major disaster when we come together and combine our efforts.

Chaired by Councilman Donny Felix, the Disaster Relief Committee is intended to serve as a conduit so that citizens and City employees can help those affected by local, national, and international disasters. All funds raised and disbursed through the Disaster Relief Committee will be reported to the Palm Bay Municipal Foundation and kept on record.

The Palm Bay Municipal Foundation is exempt from federal income tax under Section 501(c)(3). All proceeds go towards identified natural disasters or disasters needing assistance.

Event sponsors include Travel Camp, Care Plus Health Plans, One Insurance Group, Mi-Box Moving & Storage, and Palm Bay Walmart. For more information visit www.PBFL.org/IndependenceDay or email playpalmbay@pbfl.org.