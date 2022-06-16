In the News: Advising St. Paul on Reparations Plans

Juneteenth may now be a federal holiday, but many large Twin Cities-based corporations still don’t provide it as a paid day off. Driving the news: Axios surveyed 12 major companies and found only five — Target, Ameriprise Financial, Best Buy, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank — offer Juneteenth or an observed date as a paid day off for corporate employees. Why it matters: This is the first year Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating Black emancipation from enslavement and celebrating Black culture, is a federal holiday. President Joe Biden signed the act last year. What they’re saying: The majority of companies...
