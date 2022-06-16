In the News: Advising St. Paul on Reparations Plans

Based on new data released yesterday by the CDC, nine Minnesota counties are now in the high COVID-19 Community Level rating, including two in the Lakeland viewing area. Itasca and Koochiching counties are currently rated “high” under the CDC’s ratings, which are based on the number of cases and hospital admissions per 100,000 people, as well as the percentage of beds in use. Community levels can indicate how easy it may be to get care for COVID-19 in each county.

2 DAYS AGO