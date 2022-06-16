ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

In the News: Advising St. Paul on Reparations Plans

By Media Mentions
stthomas.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYohuru Williams, founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, is quoted in a Star Tribune article about the city of St. Paul's intent to make...

news.stthomas.edu

AP_002014.d94c6c92a38f43b0a3a5839c3a929d48.1241
2d ago

I’m not a slave and I never was one and I’m black why are we still having to apologize for stuff that happened so many years ago why can’t we just move on and learn from our mistakes instead of constantly rehashing and bringing up old wounds.

boreal.org

A Summer on the Northeastern Minnesota Justice Bus

Second-year law student Hannah Holmberg has been selected by Equal Justice Worksto participate in its 2022 Rural Summer Legal Corps Fellowship program. She is one of just 40 law students from across the country to be chosen for this competitive program, which allows law students to explore their passion for public interest work and gain valuable legal experience.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Weekend events in Minnesota celebrate Juneteenth

From the Twin Ports to the Twin Cities, people gathered this weekend to celebrate Juneteenth. It commemorates the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas finally learned they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. It became an official federal holiday last year. That holiday will be observed on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Marvin Anderson explains what Rondo was — and what it can be

Marvin Roger Anderson sat on a concrete ledge, talking about his childhood over the roaring noise of cars speeding nearby. He was in the Rondo Commemorative Plaza, a modest square of grass and gravel named after the historically Black neighborhood in St. Paul where Anderson grew up.  Anderson, 82, conceived of the plaza in 2016. […] The post Marvin Anderson explains what Rondo was — and what it can be appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
SAINT PAUL, MN
worldnationnews.com

Property owners file federal lawsuit over St. Paul rent control

Describing St. Paul’s new rent control mandate as unconstitutional, two building owners located in Bloomington and Minnetonka have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of St. Paul, the city council, the city mayor’s office and the director of the St. Paul Security Department. and inspection. The civil...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Minn. Republican threatens retaliation against medical board

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors as it investigates him for the fifth time. Jensen calls the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice a “juggernaut” that he'll deal with if he’s elected governor. Jensen, a family practice physician...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Five of the Best Minnesota Town Nicknames

There are so many great Minnesota town nicknames, below are five of our favorites. Let us know which ones we miss on our app. 8 Great Places To Tube This Summer in Minnesota and Iowa. Beat the heat this summer by getting out on the water. Below you'll see the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

It Appears Minnesota’s $9.25 Billion Surplus is Growing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Here's which Minnesota companies are giving employees Juneteenth off

Juneteenth may now be a federal holiday, but many large Twin Cities-based corporations still don’t provide it as a paid day off. Driving the news: Axios surveyed 12 major companies and found only five — Target, Ameriprise Financial, Best Buy, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank — offer Juneteenth or an observed date as a paid day off for corporate employees. Why it matters: This is the first year Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating Black emancipation from enslavement and celebrating Black culture, is a federal holiday. President Joe Biden signed the act last year. What they’re saying: The majority of companies...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

9th Minnesotan charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

MINNEAPOLIS — Another Minnesotan is facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. DOJ officials say Frank Joseph Bratjan Jr., a postal worker from Eagan, is charged with four federal criminal counts, including entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lptv.org

COVID-19 Community Levels for 6-17-22 in Lakeland Viewing Area

Based on new data released yesterday by the CDC, nine Minnesota counties are now in the high COVID-19 Community Level rating, including two in the Lakeland viewing area. Itasca and Koochiching counties are currently rated “high” under the CDC’s ratings, which are based on the number of cases and hospital admissions per 100,000 people, as well as the percentage of beds in use. Community levels can indicate how easy it may be to get care for COVID-19 in each county.
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Businessman Sent to Prison For COVID Program Fraud

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to nearly 7 years in federal prison for ripping off the government's COVID Paycheck Protection Program. 33-year-old Kyle Brenizer was the owner of a construction firm in Brooklyn Park that had been ordered by the state to "cease and desist" from doing business in 2018. Despite that, federal prosecutors say Brenizer submitted a "false and misleading" Paycheck Protection Program application in the name of the company that requested $841,000 in assistance.
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

