Melbourne, FL

Melbourne Crime Report - Week of June 17, 2022

 4 days ago

Kemp McMillan, 57, of Melbourne, was arrested June 5 and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Christian Bush, 24, of Melbourne, was arrested June 7 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and criminal attempted to solicit/conspire to commit 2nd degree...

Florida man in cow pajamas among 6 arrested on drug charges

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. - A Florida man is trading his ‘udderly’ impressive cow-print jammies for a jailhouse jumpsuit after being arrested on drug and ammunition charges earlier this week. According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Anthony Bonnell was one of six people taken into custody when deputies...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
Melbourne, FL
West Melbourne, FL
Deland, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Melbourne, FL
Videos: Man shoots at 2 Orlando cops in traffic stop gunfight

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has released new bodycam videos of a deadly traffic stop shootout involving two officers, WFTV reported on Thursday. The officers were unharmed and the suspect later died from his injuries. The May 18 incident began when two officers in an unmarked cruiser...
ORLANDO, FL
One man, one woman hurt in airboat accident on St. Johns River

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of an airboat accident Saturday afternoon. The scene was located on St. Johns River in Christmas, Florida. Fire officials say one man and a woman were hurt during the accident. The woman was transported to the Orlando...
CHRISTMAS, FL
Can you use disabled parking decals from other states in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Can I use my disabled parking decal while visiting (Florida) from another...
ORLANDO, FL
Elderly couple found dead in ditch near Rockledge identified

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the elderly couple who were found dead in a ditch in an unincorporated part of Rockledge after they were reported missing by a family member. David Horn, 89, and Martha Horn, 84, were both found dead...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
Sebastian buying six new police vehicles

SEBASTIAN - The Sebastian City Council voted unanimously on June 8 to spend $302,046 on six new vehicles for the Police Department. There was no discussion regarding the purchase, which was approved as part of the council’s consent agenda. Five Ford Explorer SUVs will be purchased from Bartow Ford...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
Deputies: One person injured in Brevard County shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting Thursday. The person who was shot has non-life-threatening injuries, according to BCSO. The shooting occurred at Eureka Avenue and Satellite Boulevard near the Canaveral Groves area of Cocoa. Deputies have been looking for the suspect involved...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

