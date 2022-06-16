Longtime Ocean City DJ, Mike Beatty, dies

If you haven’t already heard the highly anticipated first white marlin of the season was caught this morning by the crew of the WRECKER with Captain Bobby Layton at the helm. Angler Kevin Gibbs of the Dough Roller was on the rod when the fish was caught and released in the Baltimore Canyon. The first white ate a skirted ballyhoo and was caught and released in just a few minutes. WRECKER will win $17,000 for the first white marlin of the year. $5,000 from the Town of Ocean City, $5,000 from the Ocean City Marlin Club since they are a member there and $7,000 from the Fishermen United of Ocean City. WRECKER also had a nice haul of yellowfin tuna and a nice mahi on today’s historic trip.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO