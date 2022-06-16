Longtime Ocean City DJ, Mike Beatty, dies

(June 17, 2022) Michael Kent Beatty, of Ocean City, was born in Baltimore on Sept. 23, 1948, to the late Robert H. Beatty and Margaret L. Beatty (nee Sullivan). Michael is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cindy, and his sister, Barbara (“Bobbie”) Corbett. He was...
The Duke’s Elite 2027 team went undefeated and won the championship last weekend at the Beach Lax Festival in Ocean City, MD. Keys to the championship were a stingy defense and strong goaltending, smart play from the attack, and a midfield that kept the pressure up on both sides of the ball. Coaches were Pat Lacon, Brian Delaney, and Jeb Brenfleck.
After a two-year hiatus, members of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association and Ladies Auxiliary are returning to Ocean City in person for their annual convention. Set next week from June 18-22, the conference will feature all of the seminars, meetings, services, contests and other activities that were forced to a virtual platform — and in some cases canceled altogether — in 2020 and 2021.
Rehoboth Beach may have been founded as a United Methodist camp meeting association in the early 1870s, but Rehoboth Beach historian Paul Lovett said it didn’t take long for the fledgling community to embrace a different lifestyle. Much of that was because it attracted a number of rich individuals from the nearby cities, who in turn attracted non-religious people seeking a good time by the beach.
Ocean City’s police chief is urging parents to keep their kids under control amid an increase in juveniles “recklessly” riding their electric bikes and regular bicycles through town, including two crashes in recent weeks. In a letter sent Friday to parents and students in the Ocean City...
MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Three juveniles were injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river, officials said. Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti said the accident happened on the Indian River in Millsboro on Thursday evening, The News Journal reported. A boat with a...
BETHANY BEACH, Del. — The twinkles of light that meander about on locations like Bethany Beach could be snuffed out permanently, state and federal researchers warn, if the rare firefly is not further protected. The diminutive but bright Bethany Beach Firefly measures only 9.0 to 10.75 millimeters long and...
DOVER – Father and son, father and daughters. Millsboro’s Jeremy Hall took his four kids to Saturday’s Dover Comic Con 2022 and was enjoying life over Father’s Day weekend. “I love my kids and it’s for them, but it’s also for me because it’s the time...
Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
For the second time this month, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be spending the weekend at their North Shores beach home. The couple was in town the first weekend of June to celebrate Jill’s birthday, which was June 3, and this weekend is Father’s Day.
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The paint is officially dry on the Cambridge Community Art Foundation’s Women of Dorchester County mural. Bridget Cimino was the lucky artist selected among 17 others to bring the creation to life. The mural is a tribute to the trailblazing women from the area who...
PITTSVILLE, Md.- Forge Youth and Family Academy, a youth organization, is putting together an event to honor fallen Wicomico County Sheriff Deputy First Class Hilliard. The organization was going to put on an event celebrating 7 years of being open, but after the news of the loss of Deputy First Class Hilliard, FORGE wanted to open up the event to members of the community. At the event, residents can share stories and celebrate the life of the officer while enjoying each others company.
If you haven’t already heard the highly anticipated first white marlin of the season was caught this morning by the crew of the WRECKER with Captain Bobby Layton at the helm. Angler Kevin Gibbs of the Dough Roller was on the rod when the fish was caught and released in the Baltimore Canyon. The first white ate a skirted ballyhoo and was caught and released in just a few minutes. WRECKER will win $17,000 for the first white marlin of the year. $5,000 from the Town of Ocean City, $5,000 from the Ocean City Marlin Club since they are a member there and $7,000 from the Fishermen United of Ocean City. WRECKER also had a nice haul of yellowfin tuna and a nice mahi on today’s historic trip.
Just listed, a beautiful spacious Cape Cod with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen, four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an office/study, loft, first-floor master bedroom suite, as well as a second-floor master suite, great room with wood burning fireplace, and a charming sunroom just filled with natural light. Other features include dual zone HVAC system, two bedrooms on the first floor, second floor loft area, a large walk-in attic with two entrances, lawn irrigation with a well, a huge backyard with beautiful landscaping, spacious front porch, and a rear patio that is perfect for entertaining. All of this is in the popular well-established community of Arnell Creek that features a pool, tennis/pickleball court, new tot lot, low homeowners' association fees and located only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth.
Sara and Ray Wilkinson of Milton celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at Bluecoast in Rehoboth with family and friends. Gathering for the happy occasion are in back (l-r) Candace Gaull, Beau Croll, Kevin Carson, Terry Carson, Axel Croll, Brittany Croll, Clay Miller, Jeff Wilkinson and Bill Rogers. In front are guests of honor Sara and Ray Wilkinson.
Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants.Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
The Independence Day Lewes Boat Parade lineup will start at 1 p.m., Monday, July 4. Decorated boats will wind their way down the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal from the Roosevelt Inlet to Fisherman's Wharf. Parade entrants will leave at 1:30 p.m. from Roosevelt Inlet across from the Coast Guard Station and at...
MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Milford. Police say 28-year-old Latre Bonville of Magnolia was killed in the crash early Friday morning. Around 5:31 a.m., a blue 2020 Mazda was traveling westbound on Wilkins Road, east of Elks Lodge Road....
