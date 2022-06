A mom and dad who were both in the NICU at St. Vincent‘s on June 16, just had a NICU baby on June 16. Both the mom and dad were in the NICU together at the same time. The mother, Kylee Brock, says when the couple first started dating 10 years ago, they quickly realized how unique it was they were born on the same day.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO