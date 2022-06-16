Deadly crash closes Rock Blvd in Sparks

Two hikers were rescued and treated for mild hypothermia from the Tahoe Rim Trail north of Incline Village on Monday, June 13, KOLO-TV reported. The outlet says that when rescue crews found them at about 7 p.m. in the Rose Knob area, neither had proper water-resistant footwear for the snow they were wading through, exposing them to the harsh cold. According to a Facebook post from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, they were also in an “extremely steep, rocky area,” which made the rescue so challenging, personnel had to use complex rope systems to safely get rescue teams and hikers out. The post says that by 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the crews and two hikers made it back to the Mount Rose Highway.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO