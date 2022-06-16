ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

#SmallBusinessShoutout: 7th Annual Delicious Little Tokyo June 25th & 26th

 4 days ago

On this week's #SmallBusinessShoutout, we highlight the 7th Annual Delicious Little Tokyo June 25th & 26th. The 7th Annual Delicious Little Tokyo celebrate the rich culinary history...

LOS ANGELES — Put on your walking shoes and grab a pair of chopsticks. The 7th annual Delicious Little Tokyo is gearing up for visitors June 25-26, when Japanophiles and foodies can spend their days sampling local restaurants and businesses and learning more about the history of one of LA’s oldest and most singular neighborhoods.
As morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine, maybe you’ll want to take dad for an outdoor dining experience to enjoy the weather. We have a big list for that. But if eating out with the whole family sounds too involved or too last minute, then we’ve got other options to consider as well.
By the time you read this it might be too late to take advantage of Langer’s half-off deal to celebrate their 75th anniversary (yum!), but fret not… there’s plenty of other ways to enjoy your Saturday. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 18)...
From sweet lattes to mouth watering sliders here are some Black owned restaurants to support this Juneteenth and every other day around LA. Serves coffee, specialty lattes, tea and various food items. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Address: 170 North La Brea Avenue Inglewood, CA, 90301. Sip...
La Habra, a small city with 61,000 residents, is located in Orange County. It is a quiet community, but it offers all the services and amenities of a major city. Its central location makes it easy to access Anaheim, a major city located only eight miles away. Only an hour...
LOS ANGELES - A nationwide wave of flight cancellations this weekend has had an effect at Southland airports, with 40 scrapped flights reported Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The tracking site FlightAware.com also listed 153 flight delays at LAX. John Wayne Airport in Orange County had five flight cancellations...
The City of Long Beach is inviting the public to the grand opening of its newest beach attraction, an inflatable aquatic playground known as the “Wibit.” The celebration will take place in the sand at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Alamitos Beach, south of Ocean Boulevard and east of Shoreline Drive, between Fifth and Sixth places.
Celebrating Black freedom in the U.S. and honoring Los Angeles’ Black culture and community, we present you with the best Juneteenth live music events in Los Angeles! While you’re out there enjoying the festivities, and this especially goes for all non-Black folx, make sure you’re supporting Black culture in America in every way on this very special, and long overdue Nationally recognized day of triumph and beauty. Juneteenth is now a Federal Holiday! As it should be! Support your local Black-owned businesses on Juneteenth and always.
LOS ANGELES - From special movie screenings to concerts to job fairs, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Juneteenth across Southern California. President Joe Biden officially recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021. The holiday, officially called Juneteenth National Independence Day, falls on June 19 each year to...
There might be a new millionaire in our midst as a multi-million dollar lottery ticket was purchased in the Los Angeles area. The California Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket purchased for $2 at a store on La Brea Avenue hit five of six lotto numbers. The ticket is now worth more than $7 […]
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles sure is lucky when it comes to the lottery!. California Lottery officials announced one lucky person purchased a Mega Millions ticket that hit 5 of the 6 winning numbers in Friday night's drawing. That lucky winner is $7,727,088 richer. The $2 ticket was bought at...
Philippe The Original is one of the most beloved and oldest restaurants found in Los Angeles. The restaurant was first established in 1908 by a French immigrant, Philippe Mathieu, who was known for his famous sandwiches. However, the real story of Philippe’s begins in 1918 when a total happy accident occurred. It is said that one fine day an officer walked in and asked for a sandwich. While making the sandwich, Mathieu accidentally dropped the French bread into the flavorful meat juices found in the oven. Despite this mistake, the officer accepted the sandwich with no issue and went on his way. The very next day the officer returned with friends requesting the exact same dipped sandwich. It was a serendipitous moment that would change the legacy of Phlippe’s forever, and as they put it, “The rest is history.”
Buyers and Renters Alike Struggle to Secure Housing in a Market that Has Gone Absolutely Out of Control. Sight unseen applications, lightning-fast acceptances, personal letters extolling how much you love the property, and offers well above listing price have long been the norm in the Southern California real estate scene. Still, these days we’re not just talking about homebuyers. Even renters are now needing to navigate this high-speed, high-stress market where landlords gleefully reap the rewards and the rest of us put up with it in hopes of eventually finding a tolerable place to live.
Although Irwindale is not as well-known as other areas in California, it offers many activities for those who enjoy the outdoors. Irwindale was established in 1860. It is well-known for its small town feel but close proximity to major cities. Gregorio Fraijo, Fecundo and Fecundo were the first settlers to establish Irwindale.
