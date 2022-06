Given how much time passed between the first and second Zombieland movies, it might be time to admit that it’s better to let this idea go rather than drag it out for a while only to bring back another movie that’s going to possibly deal with the prospect of raising kids in the ruins of civilization. That might not be such a big deal since it would create a unique challenge that has been seen before and isn’t insurmountable. But waiting that long for another movie that might be the same thing with a few added differences tacked on no longer feels like it would be worth it unless the story was bound to change and evolve in a way that would make sense for the world in which Zombieland exists. It’s possible to be fair, but it’s also a story that needs to be given the kind of attention that’s required to maintain the forward progress that was made in the second movie. It does stand to reason that a lot of people are going to want this movie to be made since the first two were insanely funny and did manage to tell a story that was cohesive enough to be entertaining.

MOVIES ・ 43 MINUTES AGO