Lawrenceburg, TN

Santa for Seniors TN Fan Drive Going on Now

 3 days ago

Santa for Seniors TN Fan Drive Going on Now

Fan Drive Hosted by Santa for Seniors Now Accepting Donations

TO ASSIST OUR ELDERLY & SHUT-INS THROUGH THESE SCORCHING HOT DAYS SANTA FOR SENIORS ARE HOSTING A FAN DRIVE. IF YOU CAN DONATE, PLEASE DROP OFF DURING BUSINESS HOURS AT WLX RADIO, 1212 NORTH LOCUST AVE. OR LAWRENCE COUNTY ADVOCATE, 121 NORTH MILITARY AVE. IN LAWRENCEBURG. FOR MORE GO TO THE SANTA FOR SENIORS TN FACEBOOK PAGE OR TEXT SANDI AT 931-629-0240.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
In Memory of Lee Frazier: Building Dedication at Lawrenceburg Rotary Park

A BUILDING AT LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY PARK WAS DEDICATED TO THE MEMORY OF LEE FRAZIER ON FRIDAY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, LEE WAS THE ROTARY PARK CARETAKER AND LEADER OF THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR GROUNDS CREW FOR OVER TWENTY-FIVE YEARS. HE PASSED AWAY IN FEBRUARY OF THIS YEAR. A COMMEMORATIVE PLAQUE WAS UNVEILED AT “THE HUT” WHICH IS AN AUXILIARY BUILDING AT ROTARY PARK THAT SERVES AS THE BASE OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FAIR GROUNDS CREW.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
UPDATE: Body of Deceased Rockvale Man Pulled From Lake

(SMYRNA, TN 4:15PM) Divers recovered the body of a Rockvale man who fell out of a boat Sunday (6/19/2022) near Stewart's Creek Boat Ramp, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. The name of the deceased male is not yet being released until family members are notified. RCSO Deputy Sgt....
SMYRNA, TN
Paul S. Martin Visits Lawrenceburg Rotary Club as Guest Speaker

PAUL S. MARTIN WAS THE GUEST SPEAKER AT THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB ON FRIDAY. MARTIN IS AN ANTHROPOLOGIST AND ARCHAEOLOGIST THAT UTILIZES SHALLOW SURFACE GEOPHYSICAL METHODS AND HUMAN REMAINS DETECTION CANINES TO HELP PREVENT THE UNINTENTIONAL DISTURBANCE OF HUMAN BURIALS ON ARCHAEOLOGICALLY RELEVANT SITES. MARTIN IS THE FOUNDER OF H-R-D SPECIALIZED K9 TRAINING AND MARTIN ARCHAEOLOGY CONSULTING, WHICH PROVIDES SPECIALIZED TRAINING CLASSES AND WORKS ON ARCHAEOLOGICAL PROJECTS THROUGHOUT THE UNITED STATES. SINCE 2018, HE HAS BEEN AN ANTHROPOLOGIST AND CANINE HANDLER FOR HISTORY FLIGHT, A NON-PROFIT FOCUSED ON SEARCHING FOR, LOCATING, AND RECOVERING THE MORE THAN 81,000 MISSING AMERICAN SERVICES MEMBERS. HE IS ALSO A MEMBER OF THE KLAASKIDS SEARCH CENTER FOR MISSING AND TRAFFICKED CHILDREN BASED IN FLORIDA AND LOCALLY HE IS A MEMBER OF THE HEART OF THE SOUTH K9 SEARCH AND RECOVERY TEAM.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Upcoming Events at David Crockett State Park

SEVERAL FUN PROGRAMS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY ARE SCHEDULED FOR THIS WEEKEND AT DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG. ON SATURDAY KICK YOUR WEEKEND OFF BY MAKING YOUR OWN PINECONE BIRD FEEDER AT 12 AT THE CROCKETT MUSEUM, FOLLOWED BY A BUG’S LIFE AT 4. THERE IS A SMALL ADMISSION PRICE FOR EACH. ON SUNDAY ENJOY TWO FREE ACTIVITIES LEARN ABOUT ANIMAL SENSES AT THE MUSEUM AT 10:30 AND REPURPOSE TP ROLL MARIONETTE ANIMALS AT THE MUSEUM AT 3:30. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THESE ACTIVITIES ALONG WITH OTHER ACTIVITIES GOING ON THIS WEEKEND GO TO TN STATE PARKS DOT COM OR CALL THE PARK OFFICE AT 931-903-2323.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Giles County

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: GILES COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 11 AT THE 13.1 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
GILES COUNTY, TN
Dickson Chiropractic holds ribbon cutting for expanded facility

Dickson Chiropractic celebrated the recent expansion and remodel of its location, 195 Beasley Drive in Dickson, complete with a ribbon cutting and meet and greet with their doctors and staff. The doctors at Dickson Chiropractic are committed to providing more than just pain relief, they understand the value in correcting...
DICKSON, TN
Benji, Beth and Chuck open Lucky Duck

Lynchburg locals Chuck Baker and Benji Garland have partnered together to open Lucky Duck River Rentals, offering guests the opportunity to rent kayaks and canoes for a scenic float on the Duck River at the site of the historic Halls Mill Market in Shelbyville. The market, run by Beth Nicolay, offers all of the drinks, snacks, and supplies that one would need for a river float, including a delicious menu from the restaurant. The Mill Burger is sure to hit the spot after being on the Duck.
LYNCHBURG, TN
USDA Commodity Distribution Scheduled for Lewis County

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY IN LEWIS COUNTY AT THE BALL PARK COMMUNITY BUILDING LOCATED AT 115 SMITH AVENUE IN HOHENWALD. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ALL ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING...
LEWIS COUNTY, TN
Former Tullahoma News publisher passes

Long-time Tullahoma News publisher, former owner of The Moore County News, career journalist and accomplished race car driver Terry G. Craig passed away at the age of 83. Terry G. Craig died in Atlanta, Ga. Craig was born in Indiana, Pa., on June 19, 1938 to Mrs. Lavina Craig. Following a Homer City (PA) High School sports-filled career, including being a member of the first team to go undefeated in the school’s 75-year history, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955 and served honorably for four years. During that time, he was a member of the Combat Air Strike Force and was awarded several decorations during the Cold War period. He saw duty throughout the world, including Taiwan, Turkey, South Korea, Spain and Cuba. At the time he used the name of his stepfather, Wilkinson. Following his military service, a move to Miami, FL in 1960, resulted in working for the Miami Herald for almost 13 years. His start in production led to a sports reporter position and news editor of one of the largest community newspapers in Miami, the North Dade Journal, in North Miami, for the Herald.
TULLAHOMA, TN
The Profile: Williamson County Fair

“All-American” Theme Suits Williamson County Fair Perfectly. Few things in Franklin evoke such powerful, almost tangible memories of family, friends and community as the Williamson County Fair. For some neighbors, it’s an annual tradition to walk the Midway on a warm August evening, while others new to our community have only recently discovered the magical playground just east of I-65 and the Goose Creek Bypass.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Heavy storms sneak up on Middle Tennessee, leave damage behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels. With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
North Alabama celebrates Juneteenth with music, food, art

Since 1865, communities across the United States have celebrated Juneteenth, the day enslaved African Americans in Texas learned of their emancipation. This year, that celebration includes a variety of festivals and get-togethers to honor Black history, culture and freedom. Find information about Juneteenth events planned in North Alabama below. Saturday,...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Tree falls on Dickson woman, breaking her spine, ribs

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms came dangerously close to killing a Dickson woman Friday morning when part of a tree came crashing down on her front porch. It left her trapped under its weight and broke her spine and several ribs. That’s according to Nancy Rutan’s husband, Gary, who watched it all.
DICKSON, TN
Residential Structure Fire in Columbia

A RESIDENTAL STRUCTURE FIRE SUSTAINED DAMAGE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN COLUMBIA. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE PROPERTY ON SOUTH HIGH STREET SHORTLY AFTER NOON. CREWS WORKED TO EXTINGUISH THE BLAZE AND WERE ON SCENE FOR SEVERAL HOURS WORKING ON SALVAGE AND OVERHAUL OPERATIONS. MAURY COUNTY EMS WERE ON SCENE PROVIDING REHABILITATIVE CARE AND MEDICAL ASSISTANCE TO THE FIREFIGHTERS AS THEY TIRELESSLY BATTLED THE FIRE IN THE EXTREME HEAT WITH THE HEAT INDEX IN THE LOWER 100S.

