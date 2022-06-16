Building Blocks: Ellen Browning Building

Leslie Wright will take on commission president Denyse McGriff in Aug. 23 special electionLeslie Wright announced his second attempt to be elected as Oregon City mayor on talk radio with his plan to use vacant schools for homeless shelters like "the Japanese people." Wright's statement carries the racist undertones of Japanese internment in the 1940s, when American citizens of Asian descent were rounded up in government compounds after their property was seized. Thousands of people of Japanese ancestry in the Pacific Northwest and California were forced by the U.S. military into crowded, hastily constructed buildings where many of them died....

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO