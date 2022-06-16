Building Blocks: Ellen Browning Building

Founded in 2016, 360 Dirt Works provides excavating, land clearing, dump truck services, stump removal, driveway and road repair, draining services and much more. It began when husband and wife duo Paul and Vickie Bessette bought acreage to build a home on. After Paul’s regular full-time job was done for the day, he would do deliveries on the side for family and friends, delivering gravel, rock, sand, dirt and more. They had space to store their equipment on their new property, so it seemed like a natural fit to take the leap to business ownership.
Comments / 0