Sanford, FL

2 Sanford men accused of breaking Black teen’s car window

By Desiree Stennett, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Two white Sanford men were arrested Tuesday after they were accused of breaking a Black teenager’s car window with a rock and hitting the vehicle with a traffic cone, denting the back driver’s side door.

A video the teen posted on social media Wednesday of the two men shouting at him in front of his badly damaged car went viral overnight, prompting outrage from many who agreed with his contention that he had been racially profiled.

The men were identified as Donald Corsi, 52, and Howard Hughes, 61. Both are facing property damage charges. Corsi is also facing a weapons charge for allegedly throwing the rock through the 16-year-old’s window and Hughes, accused of hitting another teenager — a white 15-year-old boy — with the traffic cone, is facing battery charges.

According to arrest reports, the two teenagers told Seminole County deputies that the men “aggressively approached” and threatened them. Both teens were still inside the car with the Black teen in the driver’s seat when Corsi threw the rock and shattered the window, the report said. When deputies arrived, the rock was still in the back seat.

In a 911 call, the Black teenager told a dispatcher that one of the men was armed with a gun, though neither faces gun charges. The video of the incident the teen posted on Instagram had amassed more than 45,000 likes and nearly 10,000 comments by Thursday afternoon.

“I was racially profiled while driving through my friend’s neighborhood,” he wrote in a post accompanying the video. “They didn’t like how I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window.”

The teen did not immediately respond to an interview request. The Sentinel is not naming him due to his age.

The video begins after the car window was already broken. Corsi is seen taking a photo of the teenager’s license plate and loudly accusing him of speeding through the neighborhood. Hughes and an unidentified woman are heard yelling at the teen to “get out of my neighborhood.”

The teenager also asks which one of the men has a gun and Hughes responds “the guy who’s got a permit to carry it” while the woman, who also appears to be recording the incident, says “you’re the one that would get a gun.”

The younger teen had a mark on his abdomen where he was hit by the cone but no other injures were reported, police reports show.

dstennett@orlandosentinel.com

