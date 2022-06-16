Rand Paul Spars With Fauci Over Money Tied to Vaccines

A Republican senator's claims regarding the efficacy of booster vaccines in children are "absurd", US chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci has said.In May the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reccomended booster vaccines for children aged 5-11.Rand Paul, the senator for Kentucky, said that there was not enough proof from the government for booster vaccines to be given to children.Dismissing Mr Paul's claims, Dr. Fauci said that the use of boosters had a “clear cut clinical effect”.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon seeks to launch new campaign for Scottish independenceEyewitness captures Pipeline Fire smoke tornado on camera in ArizonaBoris Johnson considering not replacing ethics adviser after Lord Geidt quits

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO