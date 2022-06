A St. Louis institution, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, has been unable to open its South Grand location because managers can’t find enough people to staff it. The larger location at 6726 Chippewa Street has been open for the season, staffed with at least 60 people. But they have been unable to hire the 25 people needed to run the location at 4224 South Grand Boulevard, said manager Travis Dillon.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO