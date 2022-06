Stray Rescue of St. Louis employees showed up to help a dog who lay motionless in a stranger’s backyard. Upon a closer look, rescuers realized the puppy had a guardian angel; She was being watched over from afar by another canine. They didn’t know what her injuries were, so they carefully lifted her with a blanket into the car. And after that they turned their attention to the friend …

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO