ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Attorney General Suggests Having 'A Drag Queen For Every School'

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WKQI Channel 955
WKQI Channel 955
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWxmQ_0gDAEUMW00
Photo: Getty Images

Michigan's Attorney General, Dana Nessel , said that “ drag queens make everything bette r” and that there should be “a drag queen in every school, according to a reporter from the Detroit News .

Craig Mauger of the Detroit News reported on Twitter that Nessel, who was the first openly gay individual to be elected to statewide office in Michigan, also said that drag queen are “fun.” She made the comments while attending a civil rights conference on Wednesday (June 16) where she spoke out against what she described as efforts to divide America. Mauger also reported that Nessel “acknowledged the 'drag queen for every school' line had not been poll tested.” You can check out Mauger's tweet below.

The comment comes during a time when there is an increase in national tension surrounding drag queens and kings, especially when they are present at events that are marketed toward children. Recently, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suggested that the state's child protective services should investigate parents who take their children to drag shows. On the other hand, New York City has spent more than $200,000 in the past five years to invite drag queens from the nonprofit organization Drag Story Hour NYC into classrooms to interact with children.

Comments / 2

Related
deadlinedetroit.com

Starkman: AG Dana Nessel -- Michigan’s Real-Life ‘Chuckles the Clown’

The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Fans of the 1970s "Mary Tyler Moore Show" unanimously agree that the sitcom’s funniest episode was “Chuckles Bites the Dust.” Chuckles played a clown on a children’s TV show and his signature line was: “A little song, a little dance, a little seltzer down your pants.”
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
State
Florida State
City
Gay, MI
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon gets Michigan Chamber of Commerce's endorsement in GOP primary

Lansing — The Michigan Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday it's endorsing conservative commentator and businesswoman Tudor Dixon in the Republican primary race for governor. The chamber's decision provided another prominent backer for Dixon, a first-time candidate from Norton Shores, who's also supported by west Michigan's DeVos family and Right...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Five City Names that Michiganders Say Wrong!

With cities like Christmas, Bad Axe, Hell, and Paradise, there are no surprises when it comes to unusual and unique names in the state of Michigan. As a recent transplant, it is extremely hard and extremely funny to hear me pronounce these names. Luckily, I have a friend from Michigan, Laura, and Joe to help out.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Michigan Attorney General#New York City#Racism#The Detroit News
100.7 WITL

Do You Know How Many Indian Tribes Call Michigan Home?

Unless you live near an active reservation, it's easy to forget that Michigan is home to more than 50,000 American Indians. That's less than half of 1% of the state's total population. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are a dozen federally recognized tribes in...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit tax preparer pleads guilty to costing IRS $800K with false returns

A Detroit tax preparer is facing three years in prison after pleading guilty to filing false reports she admitted cost the agency more than $800,000. Daneilla Allen, who co-owned All Star Tax Services and had locations in Michigan and Ohio, cultivated a reputation for good refunds, but did so by filing returns with with "fictitious business income and expenses, and false itemized deductions and education credits," the Free Press reports. The case covers filings from 2014-18.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
WNEM

Michigan woman sentenced to 2 years for defrauding VA, treasury

WAYNE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for her involvement in a scheme to defraud the United States Department of Veterans Affairs and the state treasury department, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel. Melissa Flores was sentenced to 24 months in...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

‘Reprehensible’ -- Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, Michigan Treasury

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the accused co-conspirators in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Michigan Department of Treasury will spend two years in prison, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Wayne County Circuit Court Visiting Judge Cynthia Stevens sentenced Melissa Flores to...
LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Most Popular Baby Names in Michigan

It’s always fun to see what baby names are trending each year. I looked up my name, Anne, and discovered it’s not a very popular name anymore. It’s not even inside the top 100 of girls’ baby names. That’s a bummer, but hey, I still like my name.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKQI Channel 955

WKQI Channel 955

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit #1 Hit Music Station

 https://channel955.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy