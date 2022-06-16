Michigan Attorney General Suggests Having 'A Drag Queen For Every School'

Photo: Getty Images

Michigan's Attorney General, Dana Nessel , said that “ drag queens make everything bette r” and that there should be “a drag queen in every school, according to a reporter from the Detroit News .

Craig Mauger of the Detroit News reported on Twitter that Nessel, who was the first openly gay individual to be elected to statewide office in Michigan, also said that drag queen are “fun.” She made the comments while attending a civil rights conference on Wednesday (June 16) where she spoke out against what she described as efforts to divide America. Mauger also reported that Nessel “acknowledged the 'drag queen for every school' line had not been poll tested.” You can check out Mauger's tweet below.

The comment comes during a time when there is an increase in national tension surrounding drag queens and kings, especially when they are present at events that are marketed toward children. Recently, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suggested that the state's child protective services should investigate parents who take their children to drag shows. On the other hand, New York City has spent more than $200,000 in the past five years to invite drag queens from the nonprofit organization Drag Story Hour NYC into classrooms to interact with children.